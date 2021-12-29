REVIEW | Filthy weather brings out the best in the Toyota GR Yaris

So there’s this car rally I go on every year called the Targa Ramponi: a two-day jaunt around Mpumalanga with a gang of like-minded enthusiasts who own some pretty cool modern classic and vintage cars. It’s a blast and something that I personally look forward to all year.

In 2020 I rode shotgun in my mate’s 1991 Mazda MX-5 and this year I vowed to take my 1980 Porsche 911 SC. Well I did until two weeks before our departure date when I checked a certain Norwegian weather site and saw that the areas we would be driving through – Sabie, White River, Nelspruit and Barberton – were all expecting monsoon levels of rain.

Now I understand the old saying that ‘dirt doesn’t slow you down’ but on the other hand I’m also a firm believer that ‘dirt speeds up the rot’. Especially on older cars and especially when it involves liberal amounts of sky juice. Some owners don’t care – more power to them – but I do, which is why I am a little OCD (perhaps overly so) about piloting the SC in foul weather.

Now of course this unfortunate forecast put me in something of a predicament. Should I bail? Should I again try to hitch a ride with one of the other drivers? Or should I risk 38 hours of derision and just take my faithful old beater – a 2010 Fiat 500 1.2 Pop.