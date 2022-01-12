REVIEW | 2022 Honda Fit 1.5 Elegance is smart and spacious

Honda made a splash in the B-segment when it launched the original Jazz nearly two decades ago. The concept of a hatchback with a sprinkling of multi-purpose vehicle versatility instantly took off.

Its tallish roof and practical interior dimensions made for a companion that suited all manner of lifestyles, enhanced by features such as rear seats that could be configured in seemingly endless ways.

The latest generation Jazz is here, boasting all the virtues you knew and loved from predecessors, having evolved not only from an aesthetic viewpoint, but in terms of plushness too. Before we forget, it also has a new name: the curtains closed on the Jazz moniker in favour of the Fit title.

This is a nameplate new to SA but established in markets elsewhere. In fact, you might have seen grey import specimens wearing the Fit badge visiting from neighbouring countries.