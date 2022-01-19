REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion

One of the most agreeable perks of this job is being able to wrangle a test car for the holiday season.

Previously I have enjoyed products from the esteemed likes of Honda, Volkswagen and Audi but this Christmas past I found myself scribbling my old John Hancock on a loan agreement for a box-fresh (there was literally around 1,000km on the odometer) Toyota Corolla Cross — a car I had sampled briefly during its Ben-Hur sized media launch at the beginning of November. It arrived at our offices wearing a glossy coat of Lunar Black paint and was, quite frankly, just what I needed for my annual pilgrimage to the Western Cape.

You see, dear readers, I own a mountain bike that would give a small dual sport motorcycle a run for its money in the size department: a behemoth of a thing that would only fit inside my now-sold Fiat 500 1.2 Pop if I first stripped it down to its individual components. Even after doing that there would be precious little room left for my suitcase or laptop bag. Not so in the Corolla Cross.

After folding down the rear seat backs I was able to “Tetris” my trusty iron horse (with its rear wheel still attached, I’ll have you know) and other assorted paraphernalia, including five generously proportioned Persian carpets, into the back of this Toyota with ease.

Complementing this impressive appetite for luggage is a large, low-lipped tailgate aperture and a conventional roofline that, unlike the steeply raked one native to the Audi Q3 Sportback I commandeered in late 2020, doesn’t impede on taller items of luggage. Or spindly bicycle handlebars for that matter.