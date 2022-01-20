REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Kona offers a great mix of strengths

December is definitely not a time to be blue. Unless it is “Surfy Blue” as is the case with the Hyundai Kona we got to sample over the past month.

The 2.0 Executive automatic model we were in is the entry-level version, with a 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated engine, paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with seven steps. Meanwhile, the more expensive 1.6 TGDI model features a turbocharged motor and an eight-speed dual clutch gearbox. From a specifications perspective, buyers are unlikely to feel short-changed by the more affordable of the duo.

The 2.0-litre engine in our test vehicle proved competent, offering a decent amount of poke, with outputs of 110kW and 180Nm. The CVT does a good enough job in most situations, though it prefers a less sporty driver to get the best out of it.

Like most transmissions of this type, the drone of the engine does intrude when going up hills or when overtaking, but for the most part it is surprisingly quiet and smooth. Hyundai claim a combined cycle fuel consumption figure of 6.5l/100km, but that proved to be a tad optimistic.