REVIEW | Life's a beach in the capable seven-seat Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai’s full-sized Palisade SUV arrived in SA promising vast interior space paired with a thrifty engine and all-wheel drive underpinnings. The Palisade is the top-tier SUV in Hyundai's range and that name signifies a family house on wheels.

It was the ideal proposition to ring fence a family of eight passengers in comfort to take on a 3,000km seaside family trip starting in Joburg to Knysna, then on to the west coast in Cape Town and back to Jozi.

The ingredients are relatively simple. It's 4,980mm long and has a gutsy diesel engine. The journey began on a rainy Jozi morning and with the packing still to be done we were already stranded. It’s the seven-seat version and there are eight of us. You can order it in an eight-seat configuration for free.

Luckily the small bodied preteens could fit comfortably in the rearmost seats and despite swapping rectangular bags for the soft bags to maximise space, everything was packed roof high with the rest of our holiday paraphernalia strewn across the floor and inside footwells. Some of the blankies were used to create a makeshift seat to fill the missing seat in the first row.

With the seating sorted the teens plugged into its eight USB ports: two in the centre box, two next to the front footwells, two on the side of the front seats and two in the last row.

Satisfied, we were off and the Palisade’s cushy drive is obvious within the first few metres. The damping soaks up road imperfections remarkably well and the noise insulation is up there with best. The driver seat is spot on, squatting low enough to create the illusion you are in a small and manageable car instead of a hulking SUV. The comfort and support of the driver's seat left no backache even after racking up a solid 1,200km in one gulp.

The swaggering size and American-style looks conjure up imaginations of a large capacity motor in front but to the dismay of fellow travellers who came up to inquire about this interesting looking Hyundai, it’s only a 2.2l four-cylinder diesel with 142kW and 440Nm on tap. Not exactly earth-moving figures but it’s an impressive motor with strong mid-range shove.