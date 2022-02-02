REVIEW | 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor SE and Stormtrak are a special breed

Even in its twilight phase the current Ford Ranger remains a top pick for those seeking a competent leisure double-cab.

It was brought to market in 2011 and soon laid claim to being the first pickup to receive a five-star EuroNCAP rating, an affirmation that they were eyeing a different kind of buyer profile, not one that exclusively looked at the commercial benefits of bakkie ownership.

In 2015 the model was treated to a comprehensive upgrade which included styling revisions and specification enhancements. The Wildtrak version, which then represented the flagship of the line-up, introduced amenities previously unheard of in the category. Niceties such as voice control, lane-keeping assist functions, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision alert warning system elevated the vehicle’s profile.