REVIEW | 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor SE and Stormtrak are a special breed
Even in its twilight phase the current Ford Ranger remains a top pick for those seeking a competent leisure double-cab.
It was brought to market in 2011 and soon laid claim to being the first pickup to receive a five-star EuroNCAP rating, an affirmation that they were eyeing a different kind of buyer profile, not one that exclusively looked at the commercial benefits of bakkie ownership.
In 2015 the model was treated to a comprehensive upgrade which included styling revisions and specification enhancements. The Wildtrak version, which then represented the flagship of the line-up, introduced amenities previously unheard of in the category. Niceties such as voice control, lane-keeping assist functions, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision alert warning system elevated the vehicle’s profile.
But things got really interesting in 2019 when the manufacturer made good on promises to deliver an extreme Raptor derivative, a move that devalued the appeal of aftermarket kits.
There were other special offerings too, though the term “special” seemed to be used loosely, where minor visual differentiators marked the full extent of upgrades. Such as the Raptor SE launched late last year or the Stormtrak which preceded it by a few months.
Still, you can’t fault Ford for trying to sustain the enthusiasm levels of its customer base as the outgoing model makes way for a shiny, tech-laden new Ranger. We spent the past fortnight in the company of the Raptor SE and the Stormtrak. It offered a reminder of the virtues that cemented buyers’ affections for the blue oval double-cab.
Let’s start our appraisal with the pumped-up Raptor SE. With its Fox Racing shock absorbers, suspension set-up tuned for hill-hopping and tyres that wouldn’t look out of place on a monster truck there’s no denying that it ranks as one of the most formidable bakkies in SA. The SE upgrade adds stripes, red accents, a rear hoop and a lockable roller-shutter for the load-bay.
It's a mild smattering of gear, but the interest levels of passers-by are still piqued. Inside, the cabin remains unchanged. Body-hugging seats in suede-like material offer superb comfort and support while a red stripe atop the steering wheel inspires traffic-time daydreams of drifting over deserted salt pans.
In the real world, the Raptor is an excellent companion for the chaos that often ensues on Johannesburg roads. It never flinches at potholes or shoddy surfaces — not even a little. Its girth and assertive snout spares one the indignity of being bullied by pushy Polo Vivo drivers. Nobody messes with the Raptor.
Where it falls flat is in the power department. It seems likely that the six-cylinder on the cards for its successor will address this. For now, you’ll make do with a 2.0l, twin-turbocharged diesel motor producing 157kW and 500Nm shunted via 10-speed automatic gearbox. Ford lists the SE on its website at R977,400.
About R122,200 less gets you into the four-wheel drive derivative of the Stormtrak (R855,200), which has the same engine and transmission but lacks the trick suspension and aggressive accoutrements of the Raptor. The Stormtrak is basically a Wildtrak with a more distinguished colour scheme and a sprinkling of extra bits. It carries a R40,000 premium.
Eagle-eyed fans will identify a Stormtrak in the wild by its black mesh front grille with red inserts, custom decals and black accents, 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels and 3D Stormtrak decals. There are four colour choices, the liveliest being a shade dubbed Lucid Red. You also get a power-operated rear roller shutter, adjustable bed divider and black roof rails.
The seats are upholstered in what looks like imitation leather with red stitching and the Stormtrak logo on the front. Red stitching also features on the upper section of the dashboard, steering wheel and gear lever, while illuminated scuff plates seal the deal.
My initial thought from behind the wheel was how much sprightlier it felt than the Raptor. The Stormtrak is considerably lighter and has a smaller wheel and tyre combination, so the superior responsiveness is to be expected.
It doesn’t ride as wonderfully as the marshmallow-like Raptor, but as far as pickups go the Stormtrak remains high on the list. Perhaps not as silky as the latest Nissan Navara, but I’d peg it a close second.
Though it is showing its age the SYNC3 infotainment system ticks the boxes with Android Auto and Apple Car Play compatibility in addition to built-in navigation. Buyers can use the Ford Pass system which runs off a smartphone application, allowing them to keep tabs on fuel level, oil life and tyre pressures.
And in case anyone forgot, the Ranger is built in SA, which is a pretty big deal. Last year Ford announced a R15.8bn invested in the Silverton plant in preparation for the new-generation bakkie. The nation’s love affair with the nameplate is likely to continue for a long time. The Ranger is right up there with other long-standing monikers that have made an indelible mark on the local motoring landscape.
