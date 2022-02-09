REVIEW | 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S means business

Anyone whose opinion on cars matters knows that the Land Cruiser nameplate is not to be scoffed at. Whether you are talking about the rudimentary 79 series, the plush Prado or the big daddy of the range, a Cruiser of any type is worth its weight in gold. Especially in our country.

The Land Cruiser 300 might not be top-drawer in certain regards, but the envy and admiration our GR-S tester elicited during the week is proof that this does not matter. Do some homework and find out about the waiting period for customers, or look at the mark-up in prices of units on dealership floors and you may get a sense of the desirability of the model.

It is hot property. The proliferation of the Gazoo Racing (GR) identity through the Toyota range is encouraging news to fans. And the largest Land Cruiser wears the sporting regalia well. The kit includes 18-inch wheels (painted black), aggressive styling elements and a beefier countenance with the Toyota nameplate in upper-case lettering, instead of the emblem.

While the overall visual aesthetic of the Land Cruiser 300 is familiar, there is no mistaking it with its predecessor. An upright prow sticks out like the chest of a muscle-bound club bouncer, towering over other vehicles in traffic. Drivers prone to driving within a whisker's distance of your back bumper are unlikely to successfully intimidate — you can barely see them in the rear-view mirror given how tall the vehicle is.

It would be safe to say that Toyota is generally conservative when it comes to pushing the boundaries of technology in its mainstream cars. In the Land Cruiser 300 you are not going to find pneumatic suspension or semi-autonomous driving trickery as you would in some German alternatives.