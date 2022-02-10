REVIEW | New 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the pick of its segment

You can’t accuse Mercedes-Benz of not trying to create a benchmark premium saloon out of the C-Class. Distinctive characteristics have always been high-quality build, innovative features and suppleness in ride quality.

But these are the exact wishes that Audi and BMW have for their A4 and 3 Series ranges, as well as the Lexus IS 300 models.

The new C-Class is tested here in C200 Edition 6 guise, a model limited to only 400 units. It’s still a case of luxury and style, but now there’s also a fundamentally dynamic driving substance added to the recipe, but more on that later.

My test unit was made all the more alluring through a Cavansite blue metallic paint option (R5,700) matched with 19-inch AMG multispoke light-alloy wheels, which cost R5,000 each. One of the most accomplished areas is the digital interfacing that is run through a 24cm touchscreen display that mimics a huge tablet.

You can upgrade to an even larger 30.4cm unit. A R58,000 premium package was installed in the car, which includes keyless-go, a parking package with 360° camera, illuminated door sill panels, and MBUX Navigation Premium with augmented reality preparation. The colourful screen is also a boon for premium optics while a multitude of interior light moods tailor the ambience.