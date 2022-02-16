REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges
It seems Haval is the Chinese brand on everyone’s lips at the moment. If you haven’t bought a unit of the expressively styled Jolion or sophisticated looking H6, at the very least you’ve encountered either in the metal or discussed them around the fireside.
For many motoring commentators, this duo is regarded as the best automotive representatives yet to come from the Eastern country. They have elevated perceptions of what one usually expects of a car from China. The sales reflect this warm reception too. Haval sold 2,442 units last month, placing fifth in the country overall and beating players like Renault, Nissan, Ford and Kia. No easy feat.
Fellow countryman Chery is likely to have similar ambitions for the local market. It made a return to SA last year as a wholly-owned subsidiary, announcing the appointment of 30 dealers and a fresh product offensive.
Spearheading the introduction was the Tiggo 4 Pro, a B-segment sport-utility vehicle, competing in a segment in which there is no dearth of rivals. What made the November 2021 launch of the model more interesting was the release of a 10-year/1,000,000km warranty.
Of course a radical sweetener of this nature comes with its terms and conditions.
“The warranty has two elements, a standard five-year/150,000km factory warranty applies to all new Tiggo 4 Pro models sold, which remains with the vehicle,” said a statement from the manufacturer.
“The second, a free extension for another five years and a massive 850,000km focused on the engine, is added automatically at the end of the first warranty, provided the vehicle is still owned by the original owner.
“As is the standard practice throughout the industry, the warranty requires the service and repair of the vehicle by Chery dealerships, within Chery standards and using original Chery parts and components.”
In the fullness of time we will see if such a bullish proposition pays off for Chery.
We spent a week with the Tiggo 4 Pro recently, following a brief acquaintance last year in which we tested the vehicle in low-speed conditions at the Gerotek facility in Tshwane. Seven days with the model allowed us to prod beneath the surface of the range-topping Elite SE version.
First up, it is easy to agree the Tiggo 4 Pro looks the part, even though some aspects of the exterior seem derivative of models from other brands. It attracted double-takes aplenty, with passersby often curious to know. A prominent hexagonal grille with shiny pins takes focus at the front, flanked by angular headlamps and underlined by a sturdy lower scuff plate, it gives the vehicle a formidable gaze. In high-grade Elite SE trim, it benefits from red detailing and 17-inch alloy wheels with a darkened finish. The rear is equally interesting, with lighting that incorporates a 3D design, as well as dual tailpipes in chrome.
Your expectations of interior design and execution are likely to be exceeded. Upon opening the driver door, one is greeted by a welcome chime that sounds like glass crystals hitting the floor. Some commented the ambience has the look of certain Audi products. To an extent, fit and finish relays a premium air. But there are shortcomings. The switchgear on the steering wheel felt flimsy, with buttons that rocked in their housings. Our vehicle had an instrument cluster that developed a rattle.
Said cluster is of a digital variety, seven inches in diameter, with displays including individual tyre pressures. A centrally-mounted 10.25-inch infotainment system features Android Auto and Apple Car play compatibility. The system worked fairly well. Some language quirks were noted, in addition to a reverse camera with a notably grainy display.
These are among the minor idiosyncrasies which create the view that Chery, while having elevated its stock considerably since the old Tiggo, has room to grow before it achieves parity with established players. Or even its fellow Chinese marque Haval, for that matter.
Ride quality proved especially disappointing, firm and brittle, despite the reasonable ground clearance of 180mm and 60mm tyre profile. At freeway speeds vibrations were noticed through the pedals. This was at odds with the impressions we had during our first Tiggo 4 Pro drive last year — which, admittedly, was on a surface far more predictable than those of Johannesburg roads.
The coarseness of the 1.5-litre, turbocharged-petrol motor did not create favourable sentiments either. This four-cylinder unit feels strained under acceleration and is poorly complemented by the continuously-variable transmission (CVT) with nine simulated ratios. Output is quoted at 108kW and 210Nm, which feels somewhat less in reality. Moreover, it is what you would describe as thirsty. Our average consumption after a mix of urban and freeway driving was 11.8l/100km.
On the safety front, it caters with airbags (six), anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution and electronic stability programme as well as traction control. It earned a five-star rating when it was crash tested by C-NCAP in 2015.
The Elite SE comes in at R359,900 and boasts a sunroof, electric seat adjustment (driver), LED headlights, leatherette upholstery, voice control, cruise control and dual-zone climate control.
At R269,900 you can get into the Urban model, powered by a normally-aspirated version of the same 1.5-litre, four less airbags, halogen lights, no sunroof and fabric upholstery. It also features the 10.25-inch infotainment system.
Between these two prices, your list of potential vehicles would include alternatives such as the Haval Jolion (from R309,900), Volkswagen T-Cross (from R365,100), Kia Sonet (from R285,995) and Hyundai Venue (from R262,500).
