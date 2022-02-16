REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges

It seems Haval is the Chinese brand on everyone’s lips at the moment. If you haven’t bought a unit of the expressively styled Jolion or sophisticated looking H6, at the very least you’ve encountered either in the metal or discussed them around the fireside.

For many motoring commentators, this duo is regarded as the best automotive representatives yet to come from the Eastern country. They have elevated perceptions of what one usually expects of a car from China. The sales reflect this warm reception too. Haval sold 2,442 units last month, placing fifth in the country overall and beating players like Renault, Nissan, Ford and Kia. No easy feat.

Fellow countryman Chery is likely to have similar ambitions for the local market. It made a return to SA last year as a wholly-owned subsidiary, announcing the appointment of 30 dealers and a fresh product offensive.

Spearheading the introduction was the Tiggo 4 Pro, a B-segment sport-utility vehicle, competing in a segment in which there is no dearth of rivals. What made the November 2021 launch of the model more interesting was the release of a 10-year/1,000,000km warranty.