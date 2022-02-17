REVIEW | 2022 Isuzu MU-X impresses but pity about the price

Taking on the supremely popular Toyota Fortuner in SA’s large-SUV playground is one of the less gratifying tasks for rivals such as Ford and Isuzu. The Fortuner dominated the segment in 2021 with 9,236 sales, with the Ford Everest selling 2,372 units while 279 Isuzu MU-X units trickled out of showrooms.

Isuzu hopes to redress the imbalance with the improved and more technologically advanced second-generation MU-X (multi-utility crossover), launched here at the end of 2021.

Like its above-mentioned rivals the MU-X is a bakkie-based SUV with a rugged body-on-frame construction suited to the rough and tumble of off-roading, and shares its platform with the soon-to-come Isuzu D-Max bakkie and Mazda’s recently-launched BT-50.

Having experienced the bone-shaking ride of the BT-50, it was a relief for us to find that the MU-X covers ground with far more bump-soaking finesse. It has coil springs in the rear suspension instead of the leaf springs used by most bakkies including the BT-50, and this family Isuzu glides comfortably over bumps and ruts.

Like before it’s a seven-seater, but it’s more attractive to look at and the cabin’s been revamped.

The old model’s dull, generic styling didn’t do it any favours and the new one is a more dynamic looking thing. It’s sleeker and less bulbous, and perked up with fashionable arrow-shaped Bi-LED headlamps. The range-topping Onyx model ramps up the style with dual-tone 20-inch alloy wheels, and the newfound design flair should help attract more prospective buyers into Isuzu showrooms.

There’s an improvement in interior ambience too, with more soft-touch surfaces creating a more premium feel. In the Onyx, the black leather seats and the door panels are smartened up with white contrast stitching.