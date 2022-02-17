Reviews

REVIEW | 2022 Isuzu MU-X impresses but pity about the price

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
17 February 2022 - 12:38
The new MU-X looks sleeker than its generic predecessor. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The new MU-X looks sleeker than its generic predecessor. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Taking on the supremely popular Toyota Fortuner in SA’s large-SUV playground is one of the less gratifying tasks for rivals such as Ford and Isuzu. The Fortuner dominated the segment in 2021 with 9,236 sales, with the Ford Everest selling 2,372 units while 279 Isuzu MU-X units trickled out of showrooms.

Isuzu hopes to redress the imbalance with the improved and more technologically advanced second-generation MU-X (multi-utility crossover), launched here at the end of 2021.

Like its above-mentioned rivals the MU-X is a bakkie-based SUV with a rugged body-on-frame construction suited to the rough and tumble of off-roading, and shares its platform with the soon-to-come Isuzu D-Max bakkie and Mazda’s recently-launched BT-50.

Having experienced the bone-shaking ride of the BT-50, it was a relief for us to find that the MU-X covers ground with far more bump-soaking finesse. It has coil springs in the rear suspension instead of the leaf springs used by most bakkies including the BT-50, and this family Isuzu glides comfortably over bumps and ruts.

Like before it’s a seven-seater, but it’s more attractive to look at and the cabin’s been revamped.

The old model’s dull, generic styling didn’t do it any favours and the new one is a more dynamic looking thing. It’s sleeker and less bulbous, and perked up with fashionable arrow-shaped Bi-LED headlamps. The range-topping Onyx model ramps up the style with dual-tone 20-inch alloy wheels, and the newfound design flair should help attract more prospective buyers into Isuzu showrooms.

There’s an improvement in interior ambience too, with more soft-touch surfaces creating a more premium feel. In the Onyx, the black leather seats and the door panels are smartened up with white contrast stitching.

The infotainment is user friendly except for the lack of a volume knob. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The infotainment is user friendly except for the lack of a volume knob. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

The seats are comfortable and well bolstered for side support, and the Onyx’s front two seats are heated and electrically adjustable. It is a true seven-seater with a third row that is spacious enough for adults, with a modular interior that allows the second and third rows to fold flat and create a cavernous maw. There are air-conditioning vents for all three rows.

The touchscreen infotainment system is supplemented by physical buttons on the dashboard and steering. Overall it’s quite intuitive to use, though I did miss the convenience of adjusting the audio volume with a knob; it can be done by jab-jab-jabbing buttons.

There’s just one USB port for the front seats, but the second row gets a pair of them, along with a 150W two-pronged socket.

The new MU-X is one of the safest vehicles in its class with a five-star Australasian NCAP rating. It has seven airbags including a segment-first centre airbag between the driver and front passenger, and the Onyx has adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

The new MU-X rolls along with more voema than its predecessor, with power in the 3.0l turbo diesel engine boosted from 130kW to 140kW, with torque taking an even bigger jump from 380Nm to 450Nm.

That still trails the opposition, but the uprated engine feels less leisurely than its predecessor.

There’s noticeable turbo lag in standing starts, but thereafter the turbo diesel engine pulls quite heartily. It isn’t as quiet as some we’ve experienced, and there’s a slight agricultural noise, but there are no complaints about the overall refinement and sound proofing in this Isuzu.

The second and third rows fold flat to create a cavernous maw. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The second and third rows fold flat to create a cavernous maw. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Less impressive was its fuel thirst, with the test vehicle quaffing 12l/ 100km on a combined town/freeway cycle, a lot higher than the advertised 7.6l.

This isn’t a sports SUV, and its wallowy, top-heavy feel quickly quells any notions of fast-cornering heroics. The extra-vigilant stability control cuts in early to drive home the point that this big boy isn’t for racing through fast turns.

The MU-X’s true happy place is in the dirt, with its 235mm ground clearance providing high obstacle-clambering ability. Switching between rear- and four-wheel drive is done on the move with the convenient twist of a knob. A low-range transfer case and a lockable rear diff, as well as a rough terrain driving mode, further bolster this Isuzu’s formidable off-road prowess.

The trail-taming ability, along with its seven-seater practicality and extensive package of comforts and safety, stand the MU-X in good stead. The improved power and more appealing exterior and interior should place it on the shortlist of adventure-seeking family buyers.

That said, its relatively high price makes it face an uphill battle against the Ford Everest and market-leading Toyota Fortuner, both of which offer more muscle for less money. For this reason the MU-X may be destined to remain a niche product.

Tech Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-cylinder turbo diesel

Capacity: 3.0l

Power: 140kW

Torque: 450Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Six-speed auto

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Rear-wheel drive with selectable four-wheel drive, low range and rear diff lock

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: n/a

0-100km/h: n/a

Fuel Consumption: 7.6l/100km (claimed), 12l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 200g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

Electric windows, keyless central locking, LED daytime driving running lights, auto on/off headlights, rain sensor wipers, electric tailgate, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, heated front seats, three zone climate control, seven airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, park distance control, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Five years/120,000km

Service plan: Five years/90,000km

Price: R860,500

Lease: R18,378 a month* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Isuzu MU-X 3.0 TD Onyx 4x4

WE LIKE: Space and practicality, off-road ability, improved cabin quality

WE DISLIKE: Fuel consumption, price

VERDICT: A big improvement, but expensive

Motor News star rating

Design ****

Performance ***

Economy **

Ride ****

Handling ***

Safety *****

Value For Money ***

Overall ****

 

The Competition

Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-Turbo 4WD Limited, 157kW/500Nm — R858,600

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX, 150kW/500Nm — R845,500

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2.4 D-ID 4x4 Exceed, 133kW/430Nm — R739,995

READ MORE

The R790k Brabus 1300 R sold out in under two minutes

Last week we reported on the new Brabus 1300 R – a sinister looking naked motorcycle that marks the famed German tuning firm's first-ever foray into ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Need a new job? Dodge is looking for a chief doughnut maker ...

Apparently Dodge is looking for a new chief doughnut maker. And, no, not the ones covered in sprinkles and served with coffee. Nope, we're talking ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Five things to know about the all-new 2022 Renault Clio

After being delayed by the crippling effects of the global semiconductor shortage, the all-new fifth-generation Renault Clio has finally touched down ...
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government must tackle rising fuel costs urgently, warns AA news
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges Reviews
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  5. The R790k Brabus 1300 R sold out in under two minutes news

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...