REVIEW | 2022 Isuzu MU-X impresses but pity about the price
Taking on the supremely popular Toyota Fortuner in SA’s large-SUV playground is one of the less gratifying tasks for rivals such as Ford and Isuzu. The Fortuner dominated the segment in 2021 with 9,236 sales, with the Ford Everest selling 2,372 units while 279 Isuzu MU-X units trickled out of showrooms.
Isuzu hopes to redress the imbalance with the improved and more technologically advanced second-generation MU-X (multi-utility crossover), launched here at the end of 2021.
Like its above-mentioned rivals the MU-X is a bakkie-based SUV with a rugged body-on-frame construction suited to the rough and tumble of off-roading, and shares its platform with the soon-to-come Isuzu D-Max bakkie and Mazda’s recently-launched BT-50.
Having experienced the bone-shaking ride of the BT-50, it was a relief for us to find that the MU-X covers ground with far more bump-soaking finesse. It has coil springs in the rear suspension instead of the leaf springs used by most bakkies including the BT-50, and this family Isuzu glides comfortably over bumps and ruts.
Like before it’s a seven-seater, but it’s more attractive to look at and the cabin’s been revamped.
The old model’s dull, generic styling didn’t do it any favours and the new one is a more dynamic looking thing. It’s sleeker and less bulbous, and perked up with fashionable arrow-shaped Bi-LED headlamps. The range-topping Onyx model ramps up the style with dual-tone 20-inch alloy wheels, and the newfound design flair should help attract more prospective buyers into Isuzu showrooms.
There’s an improvement in interior ambience too, with more soft-touch surfaces creating a more premium feel. In the Onyx, the black leather seats and the door panels are smartened up with white contrast stitching.
The seats are comfortable and well bolstered for side support, and the Onyx’s front two seats are heated and electrically adjustable. It is a true seven-seater with a third row that is spacious enough for adults, with a modular interior that allows the second and third rows to fold flat and create a cavernous maw. There are air-conditioning vents for all three rows.
The touchscreen infotainment system is supplemented by physical buttons on the dashboard and steering. Overall it’s quite intuitive to use, though I did miss the convenience of adjusting the audio volume with a knob; it can be done by jab-jab-jabbing buttons.
There’s just one USB port for the front seats, but the second row gets a pair of them, along with a 150W two-pronged socket.
The new MU-X is one of the safest vehicles in its class with a five-star Australasian NCAP rating. It has seven airbags including a segment-first centre airbag between the driver and front passenger, and the Onyx has adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.
The new MU-X rolls along with more voema than its predecessor, with power in the 3.0l turbo diesel engine boosted from 130kW to 140kW, with torque taking an even bigger jump from 380Nm to 450Nm.
That still trails the opposition, but the uprated engine feels less leisurely than its predecessor.
There’s noticeable turbo lag in standing starts, but thereafter the turbo diesel engine pulls quite heartily. It isn’t as quiet as some we’ve experienced, and there’s a slight agricultural noise, but there are no complaints about the overall refinement and sound proofing in this Isuzu.
Less impressive was its fuel thirst, with the test vehicle quaffing 12l/ 100km on a combined town/freeway cycle, a lot higher than the advertised 7.6l.
This isn’t a sports SUV, and its wallowy, top-heavy feel quickly quells any notions of fast-cornering heroics. The extra-vigilant stability control cuts in early to drive home the point that this big boy isn’t for racing through fast turns.
The MU-X’s true happy place is in the dirt, with its 235mm ground clearance providing high obstacle-clambering ability. Switching between rear- and four-wheel drive is done on the move with the convenient twist of a knob. A low-range transfer case and a lockable rear diff, as well as a rough terrain driving mode, further bolster this Isuzu’s formidable off-road prowess.
The trail-taming ability, along with its seven-seater practicality and extensive package of comforts and safety, stand the MU-X in good stead. The improved power and more appealing exterior and interior should place it on the shortlist of adventure-seeking family buyers.
That said, its relatively high price makes it face an uphill battle against the Ford Everest and market-leading Toyota Fortuner, both of which offer more muscle for less money. For this reason the MU-X may be destined to remain a niche product.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder turbo diesel
Capacity: 3.0l
Power: 140kW
Torque: 450Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Six-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Rear-wheel drive with selectable four-wheel drive, low range and rear diff lock
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: n/a
0-100km/h: n/a
Fuel Consumption: 7.6l/100km (claimed), 12l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 200g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electric windows, keyless central locking, LED daytime driving running lights, auto on/off headlights, rain sensor wipers, electric tailgate, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, heated front seats, three zone climate control, seven airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, park distance control, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years/120,000km
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
Price: R860,500
Lease: R18,378 a month* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Isuzu MU-X 3.0 TD Onyx 4x4
WE LIKE: Space and practicality, off-road ability, improved cabin quality
WE DISLIKE: Fuel consumption, price
VERDICT: A big improvement, but expensive
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance ***
Economy **
Ride ****
Handling ***
Safety *****
Value For Money ***
Overall ****
The Competition
Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-Turbo 4WD Limited, 157kW/500Nm — R858,600
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX, 150kW/500Nm — R845,500
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2.4 D-ID 4x4 Exceed, 133kW/430Nm — R739,995
