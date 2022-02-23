REVIEW | 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 is a mild hybrid with a heavy thirst

The first generation XC60 was a crucial model for Volvo. It helped expand their sport-utility vehicle (SUV) beyond the niche of the large XC90, broadening their audience and attracting a new customer set.

At its introduction in 2008, Volvo was a different company. It was owned by Ford at the time. The SUV and crossover genres were less popular than they are now and the Swedish automaker relied on staples such as the compact C30, medium-sized S50 and larger S60 for traction in the local market. That changed in a fairly short space of time.

Fun fact: since 2009 the XC60 was the best-selling model in the Volvo stable.

By 2020, more than 1.68-million XC60 units had been sold worldwide.

Fast-forward to 2022 and the offerings consist almost exclusively of SUV models: the XC40, XC60 and XC90. If you want a large sedan, the S90 would be your go-to. The V90 is also on sale, but only in more rugged Cross Country guise. Gone is the V40 hatchback.