REVIEW | 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 is a mild hybrid with a heavy thirst
The first generation XC60 was a crucial model for Volvo. It helped expand their sport-utility vehicle (SUV) beyond the niche of the large XC90, broadening their audience and attracting a new customer set.
At its introduction in 2008, Volvo was a different company. It was owned by Ford at the time. The SUV and crossover genres were less popular than they are now and the Swedish automaker relied on staples such as the compact C30, medium-sized S50 and larger S60 for traction in the local market. That changed in a fairly short space of time.
Fun fact: since 2009 the XC60 was the best-selling model in the Volvo stable.
By 2020, more than 1.68-million XC60 units had been sold worldwide.
Fast-forward to 2022 and the offerings consist almost exclusively of SUV models: the XC40, XC60 and XC90. If you want a large sedan, the S90 would be your go-to. The V90 is also on sale, but only in more rugged Cross Country guise. Gone is the V40 hatchback.
Back to the XC60. The second generation car came here in 2018 and at its May launch that year, it carried a basic asking price of R664,000 for the D4 Geartronic AWD Momentum derivative. Adding further shine to its arrival was a World Car of the Year accolade.
Although the model had an established presence in the country, the additional selling point of such a respected title must have been welcomed by the custodians of the vehicle. That is because the Volvo XC60 competes in a hotly contested segment with a daunting spread of competition.
There are the usual suspects from Germany, the Audi Q5, locally-made BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. Then there are left-field rivals in the form of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Lexus NX. There is another wild card that some might be surprised to learn could be had for similar money asked by these rivals: the venerable Porsche Macan.
We recently spent a week with the XC60, which was treated to an update not long ago. It offered a reminder of why the SUV is held in positive esteem. But in this case, our experience also included certain issues that caused genuine frustration. And bewilderment in some instances.
Before we get there, a word on what is different about the latest XC60. You have to look really closely to spot the changes. They include a restyled front grille, encompassing the lower bumper and air intakes. The lower rear bumper was tweaked too, with exhaust pipes that are completely hidden. According to Volvo, this is a move that signals their continued progression towards electrification. Lastly, the exterior changes are garnished with additional paint colours and new wheel designs.
The interior remains largely unchanged, save for an infotainment system update reliant on Android operating software, plus the inclusion of wireless smartphone integration and charging. Its Android foundation means complete access to Google services, from Maps, to the Play Store, while over-the-air updates are also possible.
Not that the touchy, feely aspects of the cabin needed improvement anyway. It still looks up-to-date, with a delightful mix of metallic fixtures, textured leather and seats that ensconce the backside in supreme comfort.
On the safety front, an automatic braking function for the rear is part of the deal. Its intention is to prevent collisions in parking lots – where one might be blind-sided by crossing traffic, errant trolleys or wayward shoppers.
The biggest talking point, from a Volvo perspective it seems, is that the XC60 range is completely hybridised. Some are of the mild hybrid variety, while the plug-in hybrid flagship, the T8 Recharge, has just been announced.
We drove the B6 AWD mild hybrid, in middle-range Inscription trim, coming in at R1,011,102. If you were thinking the hybrid aspect of its make-up would allow for low fuel consumption figures, you are in for a nasty surprise. Its 2.0-litre, turbocharged-petrol motor is punchy, with 220kW and 300Nm.
Even if you drive sensibly, seeing less than 10l/100km is unlikely. Volvo claims 6.9l/100km – which is not all that spectacular in any case. On a short, 6km commute, driven with an extremely gentle foot, I was stunned to see a readout of 16l/100km on the display. So the hybrid aspect is not hybrid in entirety. There is no electric motor that offers zero emissions travel. Rather, the system relies on a Kinetic Energy Recovery Systems (KERSm which uses regenerative braking to charge a 48-volt battery. This battery then powers an integrated starter-generator, which gives the internal combustion engine a boost. It is a pity the diesel engines have been culled from the line-up altogether.
There were other niggles. The Bluetooth audio system only worked with my Android smartphone when it felt up to it.
Clearly, Volvo does not want its owners to deactivate the automatic start-stop function. After fumbling through the digital handbook, I gave up completely. Then one afternoon while out grocery shopping, its surround-view camera system stopped working. As I was reversing out of my bay, the autonomous braking function was adamant there was an obstacle behind me. So it jammed on the brakes abruptly each time I attempted to inch back. All was fine once the vehicle had been switched off and restarted.
If you want an XC60, the derivative that might make the most sense is the B5 Momentum, which uses the same engine as the B6, but in a lesser state of tune. And with power sent to the front wheels rather than to all four corners. At R750,000, it represents superior value too.
