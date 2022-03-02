REVIEW | 2022 Jaguar F-Pace D200 offers punch and frugality

The 2016 release of the F-Pace was a significant moment for British carmaker Jaguar. It marked their foray into the sport-utility vehicle (SUV) realm. It was a tardy entrance, with German rivals having established themselves in the category years before across various sizes.

In fairness, the Land Rover side of the business had already covered the bases from an SUV perspective. But Jaguar might have lost relevance if it had not joined the party, expanding beyond its four-door and coupé portfolio.

We first got to drive the F-Pace at its global introduction in Montenegro on ribboning, narrow roads across mountains and coastline. A high centre of gravity means SUV models handle differently to low-slung counterparts, but the cat-like DNA felt in Jaguar saloons and sports cars was evident here.