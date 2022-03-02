REVIEW | 2022 Jaguar F-Pace D200 offers punch and frugality
The 2016 release of the F-Pace was a significant moment for British carmaker Jaguar. It marked their foray into the sport-utility vehicle (SUV) realm. It was a tardy entrance, with German rivals having established themselves in the category years before across various sizes.
In fairness, the Land Rover side of the business had already covered the bases from an SUV perspective. But Jaguar might have lost relevance if it had not joined the party, expanding beyond its four-door and coupé portfolio.
We first got to drive the F-Pace at its global introduction in Montenegro on ribboning, narrow roads across mountains and coastline. A high centre of gravity means SUV models handle differently to low-slung counterparts, but the cat-like DNA felt in Jaguar saloons and sports cars was evident here.
What bolstered the credentials of the F-Pace as a truly performance-orientated example of the breed was the introduction of potent V6 and V8 derivatives. Late last year we road-tested the SVR version powered by an eight-cylinder engine displacing 5l. Its battle-cry was at odds with the acoustic muzzling seen in motoring as stricter emissions regulations mean tighter requirements.
If you want more sensible expressions of the F-Pace you are catered for. For example, the D200 AWD model we sampled recently powered by a 2.0l Ingenium turbocharged diesel four-cylinder motor with an output of 150kW and 430Nm. Decent numbers that reflect in punchy acceleration, considering the overall weight and size of the vehicle: 0-100km/h is claimed to be eight seconds while top speed is 210km/h. Our fuel consumption readout indicated an 8l/100km average after a week of driving. The cabin is well sealed from external intrusions. You can barely hear the diesel engine idling. The eight-speed automatic is slick, left to its own devices.
In August 2021 the F-Pace was treated to a series of minor tweaks, including subtle stylistic revisions and interior upgrades. Our tester (pictured here) sported the R-Dynamic styling line which brings a dollop of pizazz over the standard vehicle.
Most noticeable inside is the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment screen with curved glass and a high-definition display. The shifter is new, as are the door casings. The seat cushions are wider, featuring tags that read “Est. 1935 Jaguar Coventry” — you will find the same inscription on the lower section of the centre fascia by the climate control panel. And if you were looking for a volume control knob, that has been done away with. It is replaced with a scrolling dial next to the right of the shifter.
The range begins at R1,156,200. Before options, our R-Dynamic HSE tester comes in at R1,313,000. At this price the F-Pace is not without fierce competition. The Porsche Cayenne plays in this space, as does the Range Rover Sport, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. The Jaguar deserves its place in such company, offering a fine mix of driving comfort, engagement, interior digitisation and aesthetic charm.
