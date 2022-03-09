REVIEW | Torquey and frugal 2022 Audi Q5 40 TDI makes sense
Medium-sized sedans were once the mainstays of the big German premium trio. A decade ago, products such as the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class accounted for a healthy portion of sales.
Today the success of these three-box saloons has been supplanted by the medium-sized sport-utility vehicle genre: Q5, X3 and GLC-Class respectively. We cannot forget left-field players like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Volvo XC60 and Porsche Macan.
Audi debuted the Q5 on local shores in 2008 at the former Johannesburg International Motor Show (JIMS) before it officially went on sale the following year. It was the second offering in the Audi Q-model range, taking its cue from the large Q7 that came in 2006.
Back when the Q5 first went on sale, it could be had with meaty six-cylinder mills in addition to the usual four-cylinder spread. That included a mighty 3.0 TDI motor as well as a normally-aspirated 3.2-litre petrol. At launch in February 2009 the Q5 carried a price of R407,000.
By the time the follow-up model had been launched in 2017, a total of 11,300 Q5 units had been sold locally, with the tally at 1.6m worldwide. The latest Q5, launched in 2021, is not an all-new model, but the product-cycle improvement of the vehicle released four years ago.
We spent a week in the company of the 40 TDI Quattro S-Line model. If you were of the view that Audi needed a little more spice in the aesthetic department, the visual upgrades should remedy that perspective. It is notably sharper, with a restyled single-frame grille, larger air-intakes and daytime-running lights sporting a new signature. Spiffier trim elements serve at the rear, including a diffuser insert incorporating a horizontal fin. Our tester wore one of the new shades on the 12-strong colour palette, called District Green. Its larger bumpers have added 19mm to the overall length.
The paragraph about interior updates in the press release is extremely short. All that is different is the omission of the central rotary controller for the Multi Media Interface (MMI) system in favour of a larger touchscreen. That, in my opinion, felt like an ergonomic misstep. The driver has to reach further to make inputs via the screen than he or she would have had to through the rotary dial.
It is arguable that tactility is somewhat lacking in the latest crop of digitised cabins. And while Audi does offer such (in the new A3, for example), it is clear the Q5 interior is part of a generation that is soon to be phased out. Which is no bad thing if you like buttons that click and dials that turn. As for overall build quality? Well, Audi rarely sets a foot wrong here. Our sentiments remain as they did when we tested the pre-facelift in 2017: it still has one of the finest lounges in the business. Possibly even better than some new rivals.
The 40 TDI is powered by a familiar 2.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel mill with four cylinders and an output of 140kW and 400Nm. Aside from a brief interval of lag as the boost builds up, the Q5 is a decent sprinter. Once in stride, acceleration is almost akin to that of a petrol engine vehicle, dispatching the 0-100km/h dash in a claimed 7.9 seconds. It feels commensurately strong in the real world, during overtaking manoeuvres for example. Consumption on a 40km jaunt down the N1 freeway was 5.7l/100km. The around town figure of 8.5l/100km seemed reasonable, given the level of grunt on offer – it would improve if one drove with a more delicate foot.
We all know diesel is an especially unsexy word right now, particularly in the Audi context, as the brand forges ahead with its electrified E-Tron sub-brand. Still, there are many apologists for the TDI motor, thanks to the long-distance range it offers and its proven durability.
The basic 40 TDI Quattro kicks off at R912,000. Our S-Line test unit comes in at R957,000 before options.
