REVIEW | Torquey and frugal 2022 Audi Q5 40 TDI makes sense

It is arguable that tactility is somewhat lacking in the latest crop of digitised cabins. And while Audi does offer such (in the new A3, for example), it is clear the Q5 interior is part of a generation that is soon to be phased out. Which is no bad thing if you like buttons that click and dials that turn. As for overall build quality? Well, Audi rarely sets a foot wrong here. Our sentiments remain as they did when we tested the pre-facelift in 2017: it still has one of the finest lounges in the business. Possibly even better than some new rivals.

The 40 TDI is powered by a familiar 2.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel mill with four cylinders and an output of 140kW and 400Nm. Aside from a brief interval of lag as the boost builds up, the Q5 is a decent sprinter. Once in stride, acceleration is almost akin to that of a petrol engine vehicle, dispatching the 0-100km/h dash in a claimed 7.9 seconds. It feels commensurately strong in the real world, during overtaking manoeuvres for example. Consumption on a 40km jaunt down the N1 freeway was 5.7l/100km. The around town figure of 8.5l/100km seemed reasonable, given the level of grunt on offer – it would improve if one drove with a more delicate foot.

We all know diesel is an especially unsexy word right now, particularly in the Audi context, as the brand forges ahead with its electrified E-Tron sub-brand. Still, there are many apologists for the TDI motor, thanks to the long-distance range it offers and its proven durability.

The basic 40 TDI Quattro kicks off at R912,000. Our S-Line test unit comes in at R957,000 before options.