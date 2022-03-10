REVIEW | Well-specced and frugal 2022 Lexus UX 250h F Sport marred by high price

The Lexus UX was launched here in 2019 to attract more youthful buyers — or what the company’s PR puff refers to as young urban explorers — to Toyota’s premium brand.

Sharing its platform with the Toyota CH-R and Prius, the UX is the smallest Lexus and competes against premium crossovers such as the Audi Q3, BMW X2, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.

Lexus was an early adopter of hybrid technology and the UX fully embraces the fuel-saving ideal; in SA you can no longer buy a non-hybrid UX. All three variants employ a 2.0l petrol turbo engine paired with an electric motor, and the car is able to run in pure electric mode at times.

The only difference between the three derivatives is their number of toys, and the 250h F Sport was recently added as the fully loaded flagship of the line-up priced at R883,500, above the 250h EX (R752,600) and the 250h SE (R832,200).

Like the rest of the range, it has all-LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights, but the F-Sport visually proclaims its range-topping status with an exclusive grille design that has a vertical mesh pattern, resculpted front and rear bumpers and unique 18-inch alloy wheels.

It’s quite the head-turner, especially in the test car’s bright red, and combined with its relative rarity on the roads, the UX makes an attractive proposition to buyers seeking to stand out from the herd.

The less expensive UX models already come well-specced, but the F-Sport really goes to town with all the frills. It adopts a more premium interior with exclusive F Sport front seats, leather-covered steering wheel with paddle shifters, aluminium pedals, and a digital instrument meter with a movable virtual ring inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar.