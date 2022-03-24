REVIEW | The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is an exclamation point for the end of an era

It’s rare to have someone who owns a whole car club tell me he’s jealous of the vehicle I’m driving.

Otto Car Club’s Eli Kogan has access to Paganis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and McLarens galore. But seeing me behind the wheel of a 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS made him green with envy, he told me.

The R2,557,000 street-legal track star with the unwieldy name has been hotly anticipated and much-demanded by the Porsche faithful since the 718 GT4 debuted in 2016. This line-topping RS (aka rennsport — “sport racing” in German) version adds such things as larger cast-iron front brakes, track-tuned shifting, standard full bucket seats, and a host of weight-saving elements that make it go faster than the GT4 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by 23.6 seconds (where advantage is counted in split seconds, that long a duration is a downright eternity.)

It also adds an optional but all-important front axle lift system for the first time in the 718 series, making it easier for the car to cope with rude things such as speed bumps, garage entrances and ramps. It can be used at speeds of up to 60km/h and raises the ride height of the car by about 30mm at the front axle, boosting ground clearance at the front spoiler lip by around 40mm.

After driving one recently for three days in Los Angeles, I was drinking the Kool-Aid. On-track and off, the GT4 RS offers a smarter value and more extreme driving thrills than even racier 911 variants like the R3,159,000 GT3. After the 992 Turbo S that I called the Best Car of 2020, this is the other Porsche I want for myself.

There’s just one major problem: buying it. Though Porsche hasn’t limited production, this will be a low-volume car. And with substantial delays affecting all cars for the next few months, plus white-hot demand for this ultimate version of the 718 Cayman that will make dealership allocations disappear faster than Houdini, the main challenge will be how to get your hands on one.