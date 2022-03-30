REVIEW | 2022 Kia Carnival offers size, comfort and space

The upmarket people-mover genre has a wide audience. From well-to-do families wanting versatile transport to swanky hoteliers looking to shuttle their guest in luxury. There is another key market, one you are not likely to find depicted in the brochures: funeral parlours.

Cars like the now defunct Chrysler Voyager were a hit in this space. So was the bizarre-looking Ssangyong Stavic – a sure reason for any departed soul to haunt the family members who decided their last ride would be in this. Today, seeing plush busses such as the Kia Grand Sedona or Mercedes-Benz V-Class wearing a Doves decal on the side door is not uncommon.

Earlier this year Kia launched the replacement for the Grand Sedona, reviving the Carnival name. You have to admit it is a name at odds with the application of ferrying a person to their last rites. But Kia said the model will be used to transport the bereaved, rather than as a basis for a hearse conversion.