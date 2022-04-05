REVIEW | The Toyota Rumion is a sensible wagon for cost-conscious families

The SA population is expected to reach 61.9-million by the end of 2022. How apt then that the arrival of the seven-seat Toyota Rumion test car coincided with the census people knocking on my door to verify this increase in fellow South Africans.

Based on the Suzuki Ertiga seven seater, the new Toyota Rumion replaces the Avanza and belongs in the people carrying multipurpose vehicle (MPV) category which is available in small, medium and large sizes. Historically, this is a segment that was popular and then it dwindled in numbers but seemingly it’s on the comeback trail.

Customers today are able to choose between seven-seaters such as the Mitsubishi Xpander, Honda BR-V and the Ertiga, all of them with starting prices of around 300k. If this exceeds your budget there are also the Renault Triber and Datsun Go+ seven-seaters to consider, offering less power and selling for around R200k.

The Rumion is tested here in high-spec TX specification and is powered by a 1.5l four-pot engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. However, the all-important asset is seating for a driver and six others.

There’s lots of space for average-sized adults on lightweight seats that move back and forth to help everyone get comfortable. It’s not a wide car but head and elbow room is sufficient. The rearmost three-seat bench is slightly limited in space for adults but it’s an ideal place for smaller family members, or to be flattened and used to create a bigger boot for more luggage.