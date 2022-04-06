LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Starting a six month journey with the Ford Everest

The latest Ford Ranger and Everest duo are imminent and expected to land on our shores before the year ends. But that does not mean buyers ought to toss out notions of owning one of the outgoing versions.

These are tough economic times and not everyone has the expendable income to slap down on something out 0f the box. Pre-owned outsells new in SA, and it is with this frame that we introduce a 2021 Everest 2.0 BiTDI XLT 4WD automatic into our long-term test fleet. When we took delivery it had 6,731.9km on the odometer. We have since added approximately 526.4km.

Ford lists the vehicle on its website at R779,100. A quick look through a popular car classifieds portal shows 2021 examples like our car, could be had for upwards of R649,900 (with 26,000km on the odometer). There was a model with 7,200km from a Ford dealership in Gauteng listed for R739,800.