LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Starting a six month journey with the Ford Everest
The latest Ford Ranger and Everest duo are imminent and expected to land on our shores before the year ends. But that does not mean buyers ought to toss out notions of owning one of the outgoing versions.
These are tough economic times and not everyone has the expendable income to slap down on something out 0f the box. Pre-owned outsells new in SA, and it is with this frame that we introduce a 2021 Everest 2.0 BiTDI XLT 4WD automatic into our long-term test fleet. When we took delivery it had 6,731.9km on the odometer. We have since added approximately 526.4km.
Ford lists the vehicle on its website at R779,100. A quick look through a popular car classifieds portal shows 2021 examples like our car, could be had for upwards of R649,900 (with 26,000km on the odometer). There was a model with 7,200km from a Ford dealership in Gauteng listed for R739,800.
Our vehicle did show hints of an interesting early chapter of life. There was a little blue ding on the rear bumper and a notable scratch on the front right fender. Battle scars are inevitable, we suppose, in a car designed to tackle suburban (and outdoor) applications.
We also noticed loose, hanging insulation tape on the right side of the driver’s footwell which we tucked back into the nook from which it dangled. This is something we would like to bring to attention when we take the Everest for its first service at 15,000km.
The Everest was aunched locally in November 2009. The second-generation came in September 2015 and an updated version followed in 2019. It was always the recipient of good sentiments, notably for its car-like ride quality and a layer of refinement that veiled its ladder-frame roots. Helping the Everest deliver on comfort is a coil-sprung rear suspension, with a Watt’s linkage, which basically suppresses side-to-side jitters. Even in 2022, seven years after introduction, the well-resolved feel of the Everest is praiseworthy.
We are not sure, though, if the benefits of a twin-turbocharged diesel motor outweigh the glaring downside of increased fuel consumption. You can have this 2.0-litre engine with a single turbocharger, serving up 132kW and 420Nm, versus 157kW and 500Nm in the bi-turbo. Our average consumption to-date is 10.7l/100km.
Though the XLT is the middle-range model (above the XLS and below the LTD), it has a specifications sheet that shames so-called range-toppers from some other stables. Leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and keyless start, cruise control and navigation are part of the deal. The Ford SYNC3 interface is still up to the job.
One of the features we are looking forward to playing with is the Ford Pass system, linked to a smartphone application, allowing for remote starting as well as the monitoring of details like remaining fuel, even the GPS location of the vehicle.
UPDATE 1 NOTES:
Odometer on delivery: 6,731.9km
Odometer now: 7,256.8km
Consumption: 10.7l/100km
Praises: Sturdy feel, above-average ride quality, tough looks
Gripes: Typical diesel sulphur smell on cold start. What’s up with that hanging insulation tape?
