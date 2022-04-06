×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Reviews

LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Starting a six month journey with the Ford Everest

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
06 April 2022 - 09:50
Our Everest looks spiffy in grey.
Our Everest looks spiffy in grey.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The latest Ford Ranger and Everest duo are imminent and expected to land on our shores before the year ends. But that does not mean buyers ought to toss out notions of owning one of the outgoing versions. 

These are tough economic times and not everyone has the expendable income to slap down on something out 0f the box. Pre-owned outsells new in SA, and it is with this frame that we introduce a 2021 Everest 2.0 BiTDI XLT 4WD automatic into our long-term test fleet. When we took delivery it had 6,731.9km on the odometer. We have since added approximately 526.4km.  

Ford lists the vehicle on its website at R779,100. A quick look through a popular car classifieds portal shows 2021 examples like our car, could be had for upwards of R649,900 (with 26,000km on the odometer). There was a model with 7,200km from a Ford dealership in Gauteng listed for R739,800.  

Its design has aged well.
Its design has aged well.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Our vehicle did show hints of an interesting early chapter of life. There was a little blue ding on the rear bumper and a notable scratch on the front right fender. Battle scars are inevitable, we suppose, in a car designed to tackle suburban (and outdoor) applications.  

We also noticed loose, hanging insulation tape on the right side of the driver’s footwell  which we tucked back into the nook from which it dangled. This is something we would like to bring to attention when we take the Everest for its first service at 15,000km. 

The Everest was aunched locally in November 2009. The second-generation came in September 2015 and an updated version followed in 2019. It was always the recipient of good sentiments, notably for its car-like ride quality and a layer of refinement that veiled its ladder-frame roots. Helping the Everest deliver on comfort is a coil-sprung rear suspension, with a Watt’s linkage, which basically suppresses side-to-side jitters. Even in 2022, seven years after introduction, the well-resolved feel of the Everest is praiseworthy. 

The interior remains a pleasant place to be.
The interior remains a pleasant place to be.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

We are not sure, though, if the benefits of a twin-turbocharged diesel motor outweigh the glaring downside of increased fuel consumption. You can have this 2.0-litre engine with a single turbocharger, serving up 132kW and 420Nm, versus 157kW and 500Nm in the bi-turbo. Our average consumption to-date is 10.7l/100km.  

Though the XLT is the middle-range model (above the XLS and below the LTD), it has a specifications sheet that shames so-called range-toppers from some other stables. Leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and keyless start, cruise control and navigation are part of the deal. The Ford SYNC3 interface is still up to the job.  

One of the features we are looking forward to playing with is the Ford Pass system, linked to a smartphone application, allowing for remote starting as well as the monitoring of details like remaining fuel, even the GPS location of the vehicle. 

UPDATE 1 NOTES:  

Odometer on delivery:  6,731.9km  

Odometer now: 7,256.8km  

Consumption: 10.7l/100km 

Praises: Sturdy feel, above-average ride quality, tough looks  

Gripes: Typical diesel sulphur smell on cold start. What’s up with that hanging insulation tape?

LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Ford Ranger Raptor shines on a gravelly 3,750km adventure

There really is a town called Putsonderwater. I’d thought it was just a made-up name to denote godforsaken out-of-the-way places, but here it was: a ...
Motoring
2 months ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Ford Ranger Raptor shrugs off big ruts

After three months with the Ford Ranger Raptor its on-road credentials, also tested with a 1,000-plus km trip, needs no further investigation. We ...
Motoring
6 months ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Ford Ranger Raptor has a taste for adventure

The Ford Ranger Raptor doddled through our bumpy off-road testing course without batting an eyelid. Not that we were surprised. With its fancy Fox ...
Motoring
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trolley-riding truck surfer gives it horns down the N1 Features
  2. Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock Features
  3. These were SA's 20 best-selling new vehicles in March news
  4. VW announces local pricing and specs of 2022 Tiguan Allspace New Models
  5. April brings more fuel price hikes — but it could have been a lot worse news

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space