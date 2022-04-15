REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Staria is a stellar minibus with polarising looks

The Hyundai Staria is a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Volkswagen Caravelle and Toyota Quantum-size people-carrier. Depending on your stylistic tastes, this is a boldly vivacious or a freaky Martian take on the people-mover niche. I belong to the group that loves the styling.

It was initially available for nine or 11 passengers, but the range has been bolstered by a five-seat Multicab variant. It’s tested here in Luxury nine-seat flavour that isn’t the typical “panel van with windows” treatment.

The nine seats are arranged in four rows in a two-two-two-three layout. They are covered in cream artificial leather and are movable fore and aft. The rear three-seat bench doesn’t leave much room for luggage behind — this being an achilles heel of anything vying to squeeze in a Bafana Bafana-size family — but you can fold it down for extra space.

The rest of the captain’s chairs with seat belts and headrests offer adjustability for easy access to the rear rows. The Staria has a wide appeal to families, the chauffeur-driven industry or groups of leisure travellers, and it has lots of luxury and driving aids.

This includes twin electric doors with remote operation by key, a power tailgate, sun screens for windows, air conditioning for front and rear passengers, electric windows upfront and mood lighting. There is an electric sunroof for front passengers and a wide skylight for the rest of the team.

Driver convenience features are extraordinary. There’s a camera-based blind-spot assist that feeds the car’s side view into the digital speedo and rev counter displays when you change lanes.

The vehicle also has active cruise control, lane-keeping assist and driving modes including a Sport setting. Minibuses aren’t traditionally meant to be this technologically strong, but the Staria is leading this revolution.

The big vehicle is hauled by a 2.2l diesel engine with outputs of 130kW and 430Nm driving the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The motor doesn’t struggle to haul its 2.2-tonne weight and being a front-wheel-drive configuration it wasn’t unwieldy, even at higher speeds or on surfaces with poor traction.

It was certainly frugal during its stay. It averaged 9.5l/100km and the turning circle is understandably wide but not a pain. To its credit, the drive doesn’t feel too van-like from behind the wheel.

The Staria is right up there with the V-Classes and SUVs for comfort and luxury and you do find a good driving position that matches the silky progression on a regular, rather than air suspension. Road fissures are dealt with sufficiently and it doesn’t jiggle about even on sharpish turns.