Review: Rear-wheel steer Mercedes C200 is a true driver’s car

Back to that 1.5l engine, which is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, five more cogs than the old-timer Benz 380.

Such a compact motor seems more suited to a small hatch but it leaves no unsatisfied power cravings in the midsize Mercedes C200. It’s a perky performer that gets into its powerband quickly, without succumbing to turbo lag. The C200 cruises the open road effortlessly and takes scant notice of hills, while producing relatively spirited overtaking pace.

The 48V integrated starter generator enables fuel-saving functions such as gliding, boosting or energy recovery, and the test car averaged a creditably frugal 9.9l / 100km.

The only blot is the anodyne four-cylinder engine sound, and a purring V6 or V8 seems a more comfortable fit inside an executive car. That said, it isn’t buzzy like some small engines, and it has a little acoustic venom when Sport or Sports+ modes are selected.

The modes also affect throttle and gearshift responses, as well as the steering feel, while Agility Control suspension automatically adapts itself to road and driving conditions, softening and stiffening as needed to deliver both good ride and handling.

Better than good handling, in fact, and this is the most dynamic non-AMG C-Class I’ve driven. There’s a real driver’s car lurking beneath that innocuous C200 badge, and you feel it the first time you turn the impressively sharp steering. It’s been a while since Mercs had a remote, woolly feeling, but this pointy C-Class takes it to a new level and it revels sweeping through twisty roads.

No doubt the test car’s optionally fitted sports suspension and rear-wheel steering contributed to its fleetfootedness, and enthusiast drivers would do well to tick these boxes.

The car feels lighter than its 1,650kg, and shrinks around you despite its dimensions having grown over its predecessor in every dimension except height.

At 4,751mm it’s 65mm longer than the preceding model and the cabin has comfortable room for four tall adults. Luggage capacity remains at a generous 455l, and expands by folding the rear seats down at the press of a button.

The cabin continues Merc’s hi-tech styling direction with spaceship-like digital screens.

The haptic feedback slider controls on the steering can be slow to respond if you don’t apply the right pressure, but for the most part the digitisation is user friendly. Swiping your way around the giant MBUX infotainment screen is mostly intuitive, while there are physical quick-access buttons for oft-used features including audio volume.

An onboard assistant is activated by voice control, and upon exiting the C200 a friendly female voice informs you if you’ve left your phone inside the car.