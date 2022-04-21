REVIEW | 2022 Renault Duster 1.5dCi Intens is ideal for the urban jungle

It’s rare to find a crossover SUV that’s both a family car and a bushwhacker in one, but Renault has pulled it off with the Duster. This segment is alive with a host of rivals, including the Ford EcoSport, Haval Jolion, Kia Seltos, but if you want a crossover that can fit an average family and their luggage in comfort, and hang out with proper off-roaders, the Duster with all-four traction is it.

But it’s not the impressive 4WD version on test. This is the 1.5dCi Intens, a front-wheel drive only range-topper crammed with the latest tech. For starters, you don’t need to lock or unlock the vehicle using its card key to enter. You simply approach and “click” all doors are unlocked; a walk away and another ‘click’ signals full automatic lock-up.

It’s got new design 17-inch wheels, silver roof rails and prominent front and rear skid plates alongside updated front and rear LED lights and daytime running lights. The new look avoids the dainty, city fashionista look so prevalent in the segment and refines the tough-cookie style, which speaks volumes about its go-anywhere capabilities.

The interior is touched up with a modern-looking dashboard and new fabrics adorn the seats. The rear seats are split-foldable to create more loading space and there are numerous storage nooks around the dash to hide oddments from prying eyes. New technology includes a colourful 8-inch multimedia display that also plugs into mobile device features through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Voice commands are also possible.

All Duster models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbo-diesel. In this Intens guise it kicks out 80kW and 250Nm and powers the front wheels only via a six-speed automatic transmission. The 4WD model gets an extra 10Nm.

It’s an eager unit that fires off the Duster from standstill to 100km/h in 11.9 seconds, and maintains a spirited boil to reach a top speed of 169km/h. It has great fuel economy too, returning an exceptional 5.6l/100km average on test, making it a good choice if you rack up mileage, and it’s assisted by conveniences such as a speed limiter and cruise control.