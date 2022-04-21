×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Reviews

REVIEW | 2022 Renault Duster 1.5dCi Intens is ideal for the urban jungle

Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
21 April 2022 - 07:23
Renault's 1.5dCi Intens is a front-wheel drive only range-topper crammed with the latest tech. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Renault's 1.5dCi Intens is a front-wheel drive only range-topper crammed with the latest tech. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

It’s rare to find a crossover SUV that’s both a family car and a bushwhacker in one, but Renault has pulled it off with the Duster. This segment is alive with a host of rivals, including the Ford EcoSport, Haval Jolion, Kia Seltos, but if you want a crossover that can fit an average family and their luggage in comfort, and hang out with proper off-roaders, the Duster with all-four traction is it.

But it’s not the impressive 4WD version on test. This is the 1.5dCi Intens, a front-wheel drive only range-topper crammed with the latest tech. For starters, you don’t need to lock or unlock the vehicle using its card key to enter. You simply approach and “click” all doors are unlocked; a walk away and another ‘click’ signals full automatic lock-up.

It’s got new design 17-inch wheels, silver roof rails and prominent front and rear skid plates alongside updated front and rear LED lights and daytime running lights. The new look avoids the dainty, city fashionista look so prevalent in the segment and refines the tough-cookie style, which speaks volumes about its go-anywhere capabilities.

The interior is touched up with a modern-looking dashboard and new fabrics adorn the seats. The rear seats are split-foldable to create more loading space and there are numerous storage nooks around the dash to hide oddments from prying eyes. New technology includes a colourful 8-inch multimedia display that also plugs into mobile device features through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Voice commands are also possible.

All Duster models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbo-diesel. In this Intens guise it kicks out 80kW and 250Nm and powers the front wheels only via a six-speed automatic transmission. The 4WD model gets an extra 10Nm.

It’s an eager unit that fires off the Duster from standstill to 100km/h in 11.9 seconds, and maintains a spirited boil to reach a top speed of 169km/h. It has great fuel economy too, returning an exceptional 5.6l/100km average on test, making it a good choice if you rack up mileage, and it’s assisted by conveniences such as a speed limiter and cruise control.

The interior is user-friendly, thanks to the addition of larger multimedia display and other touches. Picture: SUPPLIED
The interior is user-friendly, thanks to the addition of larger multimedia display and other touches. Picture: SUPPLIED

The body is well-controlled at higher speeds and it never felt hampered by its front-drive configuration to corner fast and sure. You also have no fear of potholes, manholes or speed humps in city surroundings, thanks to a higher-than-average ground clearance.

It’s the same results of poise and stability when driven on gravel roads;  you can confidently wander off into the wilderness better than most crossovers because it has the same chunky set of wheels and articulation and the same 30-degree approach/34 departure angled bumpers as the 4WD model, and it clears the same obstacles thanks to a similar 210mm ride height

The 10Nm torque deficit shouldn’t disadvantage the Intens’ ability to clamber up some average steep gradients, but you need to curb your enthusiasm before tackling some obstacles. Slippery surfaces and deep ditches are strictly for the 4WD model.

The Duster Zen 4WD model is my pick, and further supporting my view is that its traction system is part-time, meaning it’s front-wheel drive under normal circumstances, and you call on the all-wheel traction only when the need arises. While it has a marginal fuel consumption penalty, it sells for R8,000 less than the front wheel drive Intens.

But if you live in the city and have the occasional need for gravel driving, the Duster Intens is perfectly good and acceptable in that respect. You gain an automatic gearbox (4WD is manual only), painted skid-plates, keyless entry and lumbar support, all the things required to navigate the concrete jungles comfortably.

The Renault Duster 1.5dCi Intens is perfectly for family while the ride height allows for mild bundu-bashing. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Renault Duster 1.5dCi Intens is perfectly for family while the ride height allows for mild bundu-bashing. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Renault Duster 1.5dCi Intens technical specifications

ENGINE

Type: Four-cylinder turbo-diesel

Capacity: 1.5l

Power: 80kW

Torque: 250Nm

 

TRANSMISSION

Type: Six-speed auto

 

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Front-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: 169km/h

0-100km/h: 11.9 sec

Fuel Consumption: 4.8l/100km (claimed), 5.6l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 189g/km

 

STANDARD FEATURES

Electric windows, LED daytime driving running lights, multifunction steering-wheel controls, electric mirrors, keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB port, cloth upholstery, lumbar support, climate control, cruise control, drive modes, park distance control, rear blind-spot assist, ABS, stability control, brake assist, and four airbags

COST

Warranty: Five years/150,000km

Service plan: Three years/Unlimited mileage

Price: R389,900

Lease: R8,378 a month at 10% interest over 60 months, no deposit

 

WE LIKE: Space, fuel economy, pricing 

WE DISLIKE: FWD underpinnings

VERDICT: A practical family crossover

 

Motor News star rating

Design ***

Performance  ***

Economy *****

Ride *****

Handling ****

Safety ****

Value For Money ****

Overall ****

 

Competition

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite auto, 108kW/210Nm — R354 900

Citroën C3 Aircross 1.2T Feel, 81kW/205Nm — R401,900 

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Premium 84kW/143Nm — R395,500

Kia Seltos 1.6 EX Auto 90kW/151Nm — R408,995

Haval Jolion 1.5T Luxury auto, 105kW/210Nm — R385,900

Ford EcoSport 1.0T Trend auto, 90kW/170Nm — R367,900

Mazda CX-3 2.0 Active auto, 115kW/206Nm — R373,400

Mitsubishi ASX 2.0 ES auto, 110kW/197Nm — R391,995

Peugeot 2008 1.2T Active, 74kW/205Nm — R381,900

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi, 103kW/172Nm — R360,400

Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0TSI Comfortline, 70kW/175Nm — R411,400

REVIEW | Rear-wheel steer Mercedes C200 is a true driver’s car

Downsized turbo engine and high tech guide Merc’s best-selling model into a new era
Motoring
2 days ago

REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Staria is a stellar minibus with polarising looks

Individual looks and a host of technological advancements make it a standout alternative
Motoring
5 days ago

REVIEW | 2022 Nissan Navara 2.5 SE 4X4 is a hardy workhorse let down by bone-shaking ride

When Nissan SA started building the Navara at its Rosslyn plant in 2021 after previously importing it, the one-tonne bakkie was given a major ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment news
  2. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series Features
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Nissan Navara 2.5 SE 4X4 is a hardy workhorse let down by ... Reviews
  4. 5 cheap and frugal used cars that won’t cause pain at the pumps Features
  5. REVIEW | Rear-wheel steer Mercedes C200 is a true driver’s car Reviews

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?