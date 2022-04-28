REVIEW | 2022 Hyundai Tucson Elite 2.0 Turbodiesel serves up plenty of style and torque

Hyundai has gone out on a limb with the flashy styling of its new Tucson, the fourth generation of a vehicle that has sold more than 7-million units since 2004 to make it the brand’s best-selling SUV worldwide.

Looking like a prop from a sci-fi movie, the fourth-generation Tucson pops out from the herd with “parametric” lights that are hidden behind a geometric radiator grille and are only visible when switched on. Then, the dark chrome facets of the grille transform into jewel-like shapes. The “jewel” theme continues in the vehicle’s prominently chiselled sides, and the visual drama continues at the rear with claw-like tail lamps that are joined by a horizontal light bar.

It makes the previous generation Tucson look like a shrinking violet in comparison, but the vehicle isn’t just about a futuristic new façade; it’s also grown in size and gained new technology. At 150mm longer and 15mm wider than the previous generation, it is exceptionally spacious inside, with stretch-out legroom for four to five tall adults.

The boot, which contains a full-sized spare wheel, has increased to a generous 539l capacity with the seats up and up and 1,860l with the rear seats folded — large enough to accommodate a fully-assembled bicycle.

Inside, new hidden type indirect air vents create a gentler air flow, and three-zone climate control caters to passengers in the front and rear.