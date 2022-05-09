REVIEW | 2022 Audi E-tron 55 rides high on luxury but lacks in range

In the few years since fully electric cars started arriving in SA there haven't been many that fulfil the demand for a family SUV. Now there are four that satisfy these criteria — the BMW iX, Jaguar I-PACE, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro and the car tested here, the Audi e-tron 55 quattro, available in two grades — Advanced and S line...