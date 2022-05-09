REVIEW | 2022 BMW M240i xDrive is an entertaining road-rocket

The coupé is available in all-wheel drive exclusively in this market — another change in the recipe that brought the unforgettable 1M coupé and subsequent high-end models of the range. The raw performance of the 3.0l engine is now increased though. It outputs 285kW and 500Nm — 17kW and 50Nm shy off the outgoing M2 CS.

This translates into some stunning performance figures. The 0-100km/h sprint is rated at 4.3 seconds, which is just 0.4 secs slower than a full-fat M4 Competition. The top speed is 250km/h. Along with the eight-speed transmission, dynamic steering, adjustable dampers, sport modes, the all-wheel drive underpinnings deliver a cleaner sprint off the line.

The automatic gearbox is faithful to your requests whether pulling its flappy pedals or using the stubby gear lever, and it never hesitates or gets confused. You’ll have no qualms when it comes to cornering, too, with better than ever levels of grip than its rear-wheel drive ancestors. Yes, it’s all-wheel drive, but there’s an underlying sense that the rear wheels dominate proceedings. This aids agility without the propensity to fry the rears in wheelspin.

The M240i xDrive may no longer invoke fantasies of smoky sideways driving, but BMW hasn’t slacked on the wafting front. You can drive it gracefully and the adjustable dampers have a comfort setting that quietens the delicious bass coming from the sports exhaust.

There’s also an EcoPro setting and consumption hovered on 9.7l/100km, a fair reading compared to the 8.0l/100km claimed by its maker, but you’ll quickly empty the contents of the fuel tank if you succumb to the full violence of the M Performance-tuned engine.

Being a 2+2 coupe doesn’t do the M240i xDrive any favours in the eyes of family buyers compared to its rivals, the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35. This pair fits five people and is also found in more practical hatchback guise, but the BMW's larger engine certainly makes it the fitter athlete.

It costs roughly the same price as the CLA 35 AMG, but it's R212,000 more expensive than the Audi S3 sedan. Clearly the M240i xDrive is for the deep pocketed.

But we are happy that BMW didn't go the four-cylinder route as it did with its M135i hatch cousin. It’s a refined and stylish looking thing, which has many fans that prefer its compact dimensions above the larger 4 Series, and they love it even in cheaper and quieter four-cylinder 220i and 220d guise. I’ll have mine in this rowdy M240i xDrive flavour, please.