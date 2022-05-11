This mint 1992 BMW 325i has only 17,340km on the clock

Tyrone Cunningham opted to keep the BMW for himself, pampering it, driving it occasionally to keep the fluids in circulation. The first owner purchased it from Autobahn BMW in Johannesburg and it ostensibly served as an additional, holiday home vehicle, virtually spending its entire life parked. The Auto Atlantic dealer sticker on the rear was likely added when it went for its first oil service on 6,666km. According to the service book, its last maintenance stop was at BMW George in 2021.

“We gave the car a thorough once-over and everything seemed to be in good order, in terms of engine fluids and wiring. However, the car was full of mold, had flat tyres and needed a new battery,” he told us.

“We returned with a new battery and fresh engine oil was inserted into the cylinders before starting to ensure they were sufficiently lubricated for its first start in years. The engine turned over a few times before starting, as if it was driven the day before, which was unbelievable.”