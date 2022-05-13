LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Ford Everest takes a trek to the Kruger in its stride

During our trip to the lowveld, the open-road fuel consumption was impressive at 7.5l/100km from Johannesburg to Mbombela, fully laden. Cruise control was also employed for most of the trip and was set to around 120km/h throughout.

Overall, we managed to average 9.5l/100km (according to the on-board computer) over the 2,560km travelled in the month. Not bad at all for a vehicle of this size and with permanent four-wheel drive.

The 2.0 BiTurbo diesel engine is a bit of a let-down in terms of performance though. Ford claims that it produces 157kW and 500Nm, but it never feels like it has that kind of grunt. The 10-speed automatic gearbox is a treat, but the engine runs out of puff very easily on an uphill and there is no urgency in the acceleration. The claimed power just never seems to translate to the road — in town or on the open road. That would be our biggest gripe with the Ford, for the moment. It is something the new Everest will remedy with a six-cylinder option.