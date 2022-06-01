SEDAN SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs BMW 3-Series
01 June 2022 - 11:39
There was a time in SA motoring history when the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class were produced locally. Now that honour is held exclusively by the three-pointed star contender. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.