REVIEW | The sassy new Opel Mokka is a real head-turner
28 June 2022 - 10:54
Striking truck drivers that recently blocked Van Reenen’s Pass forced us into an impromptu detour on a rocky gravel road in the new Opel Mokka, and it ticked off one conclusion: crossovers, otherwise known as softroaders, can be more capable in the rough stuff than you’d say...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.