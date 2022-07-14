Chery Tiggo 7 Pro was a good mate on 1,000km trip to discover Kuruman

The SA motoring reality is of a need for affordable cars and fuel to use on the much-loved seaside or rural journeys we drive. When the new five-seat Tiggo 7 Pro 1.5T Executive arrived for testing it coincided with an itch to discover what treasures lay in the mining town of Kuruman in the Northern Cape. We wanted to see how the seemingly popular Chinese brands fare on a 1,000km journey.

This Chinese crossover is a juicy hook, being sized and specified competitively against more established brands such as the Toyota Rav4 and Hyundai Sportage in this cut-throat niche but costing many thousands less. The Tiggo 7 Pro is the middle offering in the Chinese Chery SUV line-up, which includes the smaller Tiggo 3 Pro and the larger Tiggo 8 Pro. It has features aplenty, including digital displays, powered seats and the all-important journey feature — active cruise control.

With a sense of adventure, anticipation and a touch of trepidation we pointed its big-grilled nose westwards via the N14. The anxiety was brought on by a night-time drive on a road we were not accustomed to.

As we discovered, the N14 is a hectic hive of mining truck activity throughout the night, and the Tiggo 7 Pro’s LED headlamps are good but not fantastic. To make matters worse it does not have an automatic high-beam assist feature. The ride was smooth and refined on the flat, unchanging semi-desert scenery and good on smooth tarmac.

On the road the Tiggo 7 Pro never feels like a big car, given its length, though there wasn’t a single twisty section encountered during this leg to determine its poise and grip. That said, it feels assured through typically sweeping bends and the body control is decent even over poor surfaces.

The steering feel is suitably responsive for fast and slow turns while the brakes, though not feeling as strong as I’d have liked, were sufficiently adept at stopping the car from any speed.