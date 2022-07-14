Volvo plugs into electric era with smooth, swift XC40 P8

SA may be far behind the trend of zero-emission cars gaining momentum globally, but local early adopting motorists have a growing choice of premium electric vehicles (EVs) to choose from. After a recent EV blitz by Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar, BMW and Porsche, Volvo has thrown its hat into the electric ring with its XC40 P8, the new battery-powered version of its midsized crossover range.

It is available in a single model priced at R1,260,000, including a Volvo Care package with a five-year maintenance plan and warranty, three years of insurance, access to a petrol-powered Volvo for two weeks per year for three years, plus a home charger.

It has a 78kWh battery pack powering two electric motors: one on the front axle and one at the rear to make it an all-wheel drive car. It has a claimed maximum driving range of 418km on a single charge, and with 304kW and 660Nm it will scoot from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds — easily outgunning the 6.4 seconds of the most powerful petrol XC40.

It is the swiftest and most silent Volvo I’ve experienced. It is impressively quick and responsive, and even more satisfying than its hot-hatch-like 0-100km/h time is the seamless way the power is delivered. With no gearshifts and no lag, the instantaneous power is entirely step-free and it’s a real pleasure to drive.

A “one-pedal” driving mode has a very prominent braking effect when you lift off the throttle as it recuperates energy for the batteries. With a bit of practice you’re able to drive this car much of the time without having to touch the brake pedal at all.

The heavy braking effect can be deactivated when you wish to freewheel however, which comes in handy for creeping into parking spaces.

This Volvo’s EV status is visually displayed by its solid front grille; there is no need for air vents as there is no engine to cool. Otherwise it looks much like a regular XC40 and behaves like one too.

It is 400kg heavier than its petrol-powered brethren but really doesn’t feel it, partly because of that responsive power delivery but also because the batteries are mounted in the floor to create a low centre of gravity, making for acceptably nimble handling and a plush ride.

At 176mm it has a lower ride height than the 211mm petrol XC40, but it’s still sufficiently raised to take on rough gravel.