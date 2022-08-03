LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Electric Audi RS E-Tron GT joins our fleet

Audi's mainstream electric vehicle chapter kicked off with the E-Tron sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in 2018. It seems like yesterday we were sampling the model in the arid heat of the United Arab Emirates.

Although it's taken some time to arrive locally, the German firm's local electrification story is now well under way. Joining the SUV was the performance-focussed RS E-Tron GT model, their first battery-powered machine to wear the famed Rennsport acronym.

And the carmaker has offered a unit to us for a closer evaluation over a two-month period. In the coming editions we'll be unpacking the model's technical highlights, special features, charging experience and more. There's a cross-province break on the agenda, a drag race and an economy run too. If there's something specific you'd like us to report back on, please get in touch.

Truth is, we've had previous experience with the RS E-Tron GT before this introduction, just in a different form. You see, the model relies on the very same architecture as the lauded Porsche Taycan.