Reviews

LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Electric Audi RS E-Tron GT joins our fleet

03 August 2022 - 09:21
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
The most beautiful Audi ever made?
Image: Supplied

Audi's mainstream electric vehicle chapter kicked off with the E-Tron sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in 2018. It seems like yesterday we were sampling the model in the arid heat of the United Arab Emirates.   

Although it's taken some time to arrive locally, the German firm's local electrification story is now well under way. Joining the SUV was the performance-focussed RS E-Tron GT model, their first battery-powered machine to wear the famed Rennsport acronym.  

And the carmaker has offered a unit to us for a closer evaluation over a two-month period. In the coming editions we'll be unpacking the model's technical highlights, special features, charging experience and more. There's a cross-province break on the agenda, a drag race and an economy run too. If there's something specific you'd like us to report back on, please get in touch.  

Truth is, we've had previous experience with the RS E-Tron GT before this introduction, just in a different form. You see, the model relies on the very same architecture as the lauded Porsche Taycan.  

We'll be putting public charging infrastructure to the test.
Image: Supplied

Having evaluated and reported back on the Taycan in various iterations, from ferocious Turbo, to the sensible base model and adventurous Cross Turismo, there's little doubt that it's an electric sportster par excellence.  

And certainly, a great foundation upon which Audi could cultivate its own textures in the creation of a fast, glamorous, zero-emissions grand tourer in four-door layout. It's a significant product for the marque, signalling a new direction.  

Yes, we all love the husky acoustics of a five-cylinder,  the howl of its six-cylinder performers and bark of V8-powered brutes like the RS Q8. But perhaps we'll swiftly be acclimated to the new sensations offered by our Kemora Grey tester.  

The modern cabin, with traditional quality.
Image: Supplied

Let's run past some numbers quickly. The RS E-Tron GT uses a 93kWh battery, with maximum power output quoted at 475kW and torque at 830Nm. In typical fast Audi fashion, it's all-wheel drive, while a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds is firmly in supercar territory. In ideal conditions, Audi says you'll be able to drive as far as 472km between charges.  

And what's an ultra-luxurious vehicular toy without its share of dazzling options? Ours boasts items such as a special lighting package, massaging front seats, extended leather upholstery, night vision assistant and a black styling package. All-in, our car costs R3,524,800.   

It's an eye-watering sum for most of us, but let's look beyond the sticker price and appreciate the technical achievement that it represents. This Audi's worth more than the sum of its parts and we look forward to reporting back on its various aspects.

