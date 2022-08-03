REVIEW | The 2022 Kia Sorento is big, well-built, comfy and priced right

I'll never forget when my uncle Morgan Naidu traded in his 2001 denim blue Audi A4 1.9 TDI for a then newly-launched 2004 Kia Picanto in high-grade EX trim.

It seemed like a strange decision from my youthful perspective. But the German sedan did, after all, spend most of its life gathering dust, unused.

A simpler, less finnicky and more affordable compact would do the trick. That plucky Kia would go on to faithfully serve for well over a decade, accumulating in excess of 200,000km on its odometer, before it was retired about three years ago.

My late uncle was quite fond of the Kia brand, proven when he bought his wife a third-generation Sportage soon after the vehicle was released in 2010. It was the flagship 2.0 CRDi, AWD, automatic model. And it was the last new vehicle he purchased before he succumbed to terminal illness in May 2012.

I thought of him a great deal while behind the wheel of the newest Sorento this past week. I'm pretty sure he would have been impressed by the strides the automaker has taken over the past decade, going from fringe player with potential, to a contender that's seized a chair at the table of automotive heavy-hitters.