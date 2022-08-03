REVIEW | The NIU KQi3 Pro is an awesome entry point to the e-scooter life

Can you actually commute on it?

Of course you can. I mean why else would you want one, right? I guess it depends on where in the city you live exactly, but for me the KiQ3 Pro proved a pretty good match for my daily work commute: a roughly 5km trek from Melville to my office in Parktown and back again.

Keen to avoid busy streets as much as possible, I plotted a route that took me up through the sleepy back roads and alleyways of Westcliff before crossing Jan Smuts and then continuing on towards the Arena Holdings building situated on the corner of Empire and Hillside. I treated all major intersections with the utmost caution and crossed them at the pedestrian crossing with all the other taxi-fearing pedestrians. If things got sketchy I’d hit up the sidewalk, but most of the time I hugged the road’s shoulder like I would riding my bicycle.

So how long did it take? Well, door to door it took me about 17 minutes — a mere seven minutes slower than it would take me in a car. Of course this would be reduced if I could somehow unlock that extra 7km/h top speed (there’s got to be a hack somewhere on Reddit).

I’m a big believer in safety, so when commuting I wore a pair of leather motorcycle gloves, an old leather motorcycle jacket and either a full-face or open face helmet. The former was perhaps overkill while the latter was painfully hipster — especially when paired with my Ray-Ban Wayfarers. Of course you don’t have to wear any protective gear if you don’t want to — I just prefer to be safe rather than sorry. Especially when mingling with other road users.

Other neat features to help you on your way around town are a mechanical bell for signalling your presence to pedestrians, a powerful front headlamp as well as a rear tail light that also acts as a brake light whenever you depress the levers. Finally, there's also a NIU App that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Similar to Strava, it keeps a record of all your rides and logs everything from riding distance and riding time to average speed and maximum speed. You can also see what percentage the battery is at.

Yep, it’s a thoroughly well thought out piece of kit.