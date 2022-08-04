Already have an account?
Sign In
×
We've got news for you.
Register on
TimesLIVE
at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Register
Sign In
Subscribe
Register
Sign In
Redeem
Home
News
South Africa
Africa
World
Consumer Live
Sci-Tech
GamersLIVE
State Capture
Politics
Opinion
Letters
Phala Phala
Investigations
Sport
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket
TshisaLIVE
Lifestyle
Food
Health & Sex
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
Home & Gardening
Travel
Spotlight
Neighbourhood
Business
Motoring
news
First Drives
New Models
Reviews
Features
Motorsport
Video & Podcasts
Podcasts
Premium
Reviews
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Audi e-tron GT
04 August 2022 - 14:34
By
Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the all-electric Audi e-tron GT.
MORE
WATCH | Ignition TV attends the unveiling of the new VW Amarok
Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the local unveiling of the new second-generation Volkswagen Amarok that will be available in SA from the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Hyundai Creta
Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the facelifted Hyundai Creta.
Motoring
6 days ago
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Toyota Starlet
Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the fresh new Toyota Starlet hatch.
Motoring
6 days ago
Next Article
Most read
Petrol and diesel price cuts to bring relief to motorists in August
news
Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R get ready to rumble into SA
New Models
Everything you should know about buying a used, high-mileage VW Touareg for ...
Features
WATCH | Ignition TV attends the unveiling of the new VW Amarok
New Models
FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Isuzu D-Max elevates its stock
Reviews
Latest Videos
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele
Please
click here
to view our site optimised for your device.