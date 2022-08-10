LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Audi RS E-Tron GT is a feast of technology

Achieving such a balanced character is no easy feat, considering how heavy the GT is. Its unladen weight is 2,345kg. Just consider that an Audi Q7 45 TDI sport-utility vehicle tips the scales at 2,100kg! Dimensionally, the GT appears as sizeable as it is on paper. With a length of 4.99m and width of 1.96m, it definitely fills out the average parking bay.
The engineers had to work around the inherent heft associated with a battery-powered, electric powertrain. A low drag coefficient of 0.24 allows it to carry its momentum through air like a hot knife through butter, while the unitary steel body is clad with an outer skin of aluminium and lightweight composites.
Quattro all-wheel drive in this case is delivered by a motor at each axle and a two-speed transmission sits at the rear. In boost, peak output is 475kW, torque is a whopping 830Nm. Sandwiched beneath the passenger cell is the source of its power, a 93.4kWh, 800-volt battery. In total, 33 modules house 396 pouch cells. Four cooling circuits and a heat pump counter ambient temperatures.
Its maximum AC charging capacity is 11kW, with DC charging rated up to 270kW. My nearest public charging station is a DC outlet (30kW). Dividing the battery capacity (93.4kWh) by 30 gives me the approximate time it would take to charge from near-empty: little more than three hours.
Claimed electricity consumption is 22.6kWh/100km.
Yes, we know, these details are a lot to take in. We recommend you refer back to our earlier charging and electric vehicle jargon features written by technology journalist Nafisa Akabor for a refresher. You can find these on the TimesLIVE Motoring website.
Last week we introduced the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT to our long-term test fleet. It will be spending two months in our company. Expectedly, we have warmed-up to the more obvious aspects of its overall makeup: its stunning visual presence and blistering acceleration.
On the critical side, we seem to be less endeared by getting acquainted with the nitty-gritty of charging infrastructure. But more on that will be provided two updates from now.
A vehicle of this complexity and significance warrants a technical deep-dive. There is an overwhelming amount of engineering, mechanical and electronic, beneath the svelte metal of the Ingolstadt flagship performer. In this second update we thought it prudent to unpack some of these finer elements.
As far back as October 2020, the company began drumming up excitement for its new baby. To punt the link of motorsport pedigree, it released images of the prototype alongside the R8 LMS at the Spa 24 Hours GT3 racing event.
One month later Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi had a turn in a production-based version. He praised the vehicle's handling, singling out grip and cornering precision.
Now, even though the GT weighs so much, the placement of the battery underneath translates into a low centre of gravity, with a considered distribution of weight between front and rear. The double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension are aided by adaptive dampers.
But our vehicle has an optional ace up its sleeve: three-chamber air suspension. Driving in the raised position, ride comfort is appropriately cushy. But one is still aware of the potential dangers represented by shoddy Johannesburg road surfaces and what they could do to the 21-inch wheels in low-profile rubber. Needless to say, our approach has been cautious.
The speed-dependent assistance of the electromechanical power-steering system makes for light, easy negotiation. Four-wheel steering is another option on the cards. Our car is fitted with carbon ceramic brakes. Serious anchors are essential for a vehicle with the potential of a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds.
And of course, it dispatches such a sprint in relative silence. Well, aside from the Audi Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), which is essentially their fancy acronym for the futuristic whizzing sounds we have come to associate with electric vehicles. In the RS, its intensity changes depending on selection of driving mode.
In the next update, we will talk about its infotainment and connectivity features, as well as the rather interesting blue-hued interior.
