×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Reviews

LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | The Audi RS e-tron GT creature comforts unpacked

17 August 2022 - 11:00
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
The e-tron's cabin design is as futuristic as the exterior.
The e-tron's cabin design is as futuristic as the exterior.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Luxury car interiors of yesteryear were defined by certain hallmarks. Lashings of leather (usually beige), acres of wooden trim (often faux) and button-festooned dashboards.  

These days, premium car buyers are accustomed to a rather different concept. The presence of at least one high-resolution screen is non-negotiable for most. As is compatibility with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.   

Expectations of material elements have also changed. Soft touch is not enough. Selected textures, intricate surface designs and choice embellishments converge to become art.  

Said materials need to be carefully sourced too. Synthetic leather has supplanted cow hide and recyclable components reflect the philosophies of sustainability extolled by carmakers with an environmental conscience.  

Blue seats in fine Nappa leather.
Blue seats in fine Nappa leather.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Audi has always had the interior thing down to a tee. Admittedly, newer offerings such as the latest A3 do show hints of cost-cutting, but overall quality still pips immediate rivals, among them the Mercedes-Benz A-Class.  

If there were any cost-saving measures taken in the RS e-tron GT, they certainly evaded me. It feels like a textbook Audi product, from the precise operation of basic switchgear to the addictive pong of the cabin. A real sensory treat.  

Our tester has an interior colour scheme mirroring the blue-tinged hue of the Kemora Grey exterior. Sometimes one is tempted to rest a cheek against the fuzzy Dinamica microfibre door sections. In standard form, the upper and lower sections of the interior are finished in leatherette, as are the amply-bolstered seats (heated for front occupants).

Boot space is 350l, eaten into by a space-saver spare.
Boot space is 350l, eaten into by a space-saver spare.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

This material can be swapped for fine Nappa leather, which our car has. It also benefits from a more extensive seating package, with massage functions and ventilation.   

We all know that technological and digital amenities are as crucial to the makeup of a luxury car as the touchy-feely material elements.  

Standard fare in the RS e-tron GT is a 360-degree camera, lane-departure warning system, head-up display, rear cross-traffic alert and parking-assist function. Our car has adaptive cruise control as an option, facilitating semi-autonomous progress, with steering assistance part of the deal.  

Digital instrumentation with excellent clarity.
Digital instrumentation with excellent clarity.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

An optional night-vision assistant (as fitted to our vehicle) relies on a thermal-imaging camera, with visuals displayed on the instrument cluster. The feature is useful in lowlight conditions, as well as misty, foggy environments.  

The top-tier version of the Multi Media Infotainment (MMI) system features in the GT, including navigation, a Bang & Olufsen audio system and Audi Connect services such as emergency assist.  

We are still trying to suss out the My Audi smartphone application, which is supposed to facilitate tricks such as remote starting, among other conveniences.   

Next week, in our fourth update on the vehicle, we will report back on our charging experiences, using our office facility and public infrastructure.

READ MORE:

LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Audi RS E-Tron GT is a feast of technology

Last week we introduced the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT to our long-term test fleet. It will be spending two months in our company.
Motoring
6 days ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Electric Audi RS E-Tron GT joins our fleet

Audi's mainstream electric vehicle chapter kicked off with the E-Tron sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in 2018. It seems like yesterday we were sampling ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | We take our Ford Everest for its first service

Our Ford Everest XLT has been clocking up the kilometres since we took delivery of it earlier this year.
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news
  2. Audi’s ultra-fast EV chargers are live: here's where you can find them news
  3. The five ugliest cars to ever roam the world’s roads Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover is a model of all-road sophistication New Models
  5. WATCH | Porsche Taycan sets new Nürburgring lap record for EVs news

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...