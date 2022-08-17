An optional night-vision assistant (as fitted to our vehicle) relies on a thermal-imaging camera, with visuals displayed on the instrument cluster. The feature is useful in lowlight conditions, as well as misty, foggy environments.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | The Audi RS e-tron GT creature comforts unpacked
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Luxury car interiors of yesteryear were defined by certain hallmarks. Lashings of leather (usually beige), acres of wooden trim (often faux) and button-festooned dashboards.
These days, premium car buyers are accustomed to a rather different concept. The presence of at least one high-resolution screen is non-negotiable for most. As is compatibility with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.
Expectations of material elements have also changed. Soft touch is not enough. Selected textures, intricate surface designs and choice embellishments converge to become art.
Said materials need to be carefully sourced too. Synthetic leather has supplanted cow hide and recyclable components reflect the philosophies of sustainability extolled by carmakers with an environmental conscience.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Audi has always had the interior thing down to a tee. Admittedly, newer offerings such as the latest A3 do show hints of cost-cutting, but overall quality still pips immediate rivals, among them the Mercedes-Benz A-Class.
If there were any cost-saving measures taken in the RS e-tron GT, they certainly evaded me. It feels like a textbook Audi product, from the precise operation of basic switchgear to the addictive pong of the cabin. A real sensory treat.
Our tester has an interior colour scheme mirroring the blue-tinged hue of the Kemora Grey exterior. Sometimes one is tempted to rest a cheek against the fuzzy Dinamica microfibre door sections. In standard form, the upper and lower sections of the interior are finished in leatherette, as are the amply-bolstered seats (heated for front occupants).
Image: Waldo Swiegers
This material can be swapped for fine Nappa leather, which our car has. It also benefits from a more extensive seating package, with massage functions and ventilation.
We all know that technological and digital amenities are as crucial to the makeup of a luxury car as the touchy-feely material elements.
Standard fare in the RS e-tron GT is a 360-degree camera, lane-departure warning system, head-up display, rear cross-traffic alert and parking-assist function. Our car has adaptive cruise control as an option, facilitating semi-autonomous progress, with steering assistance part of the deal.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
An optional night-vision assistant (as fitted to our vehicle) relies on a thermal-imaging camera, with visuals displayed on the instrument cluster. The feature is useful in lowlight conditions, as well as misty, foggy environments.
The top-tier version of the Multi Media Infotainment (MMI) system features in the GT, including navigation, a Bang & Olufsen audio system and Audi Connect services such as emergency assist.
We are still trying to suss out the My Audi smartphone application, which is supposed to facilitate tricks such as remote starting, among other conveniences.
Next week, in our fourth update on the vehicle, we will report back on our charging experiences, using our office facility and public infrastructure.
