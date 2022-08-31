LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Getting ready to say goodbye to our Ford Everest

A month ago we had the chance to taste the new Ford Ranger.
Our experience was with two pre-production units – so we couldn’t make conclusive judgements of course – but based on that first drive, things seem quite promising.
What struck us the most was the refinement aspect: how quiet the vehicle was on Gerotek’s punishing concrete surfaces, the suppleness of the suspension and the seemingly improved smoothness of the powertrain.
Not that the outgoing vehicle and its Everest sibling are particularly deficient in this department. But that’s progress for you.
Every time we get behind the wheel of our long-term Everest, which is by now familiar to you, loyal reader, we’re reminded of how accomplished it remains despite being first launched in 2015.
The big, comfortable, versatile sport-utility vehicle has certainly endeared itself to all members of the team. Photographer Waldo Swiegers used it to haul his raft of equipment on an expedition to Mpumalanga earlier this year, and one has lost count of the number of Johannesburg-to-Cape trips undertaken by Thomas Falkiner.
Sure, we’ve expressed some gripes. That’s what long-term tests are partly about. Among them is the thirst of the 2.0 BiT and its sluggishness in certain conditions. We’ve said before the single-turbocharged version is the more sensible bet.
However, our criticisms are eclipsed by an experience that has been largely positive. That includes the good treatment we received when we took the vehicle in for its first service at 15,000km which saw the replacement of two front brake discs under warranty, as they’d somehow been warped. We’re still loving the sturdy character of the Everest, its assured nature on gravel and its suitability to lengthy open-road jaunts.
The launch of the replacement model is set to happen at the end of the month. In addition to the obvious styling aspects, buyers can expect a plusher cabin, greater digitisation and enhanced off-road capability from the newcomer. We’ll be putting all of this to the test when we attend the media drive in Mpumalanga this September.
If you’re eyeing an outgoing Everest as a pre-owned purchase, it remains an option we can recommend.
FORD EVEREST 2.0l BiT XLT 10AT 4WD: UPDATE 5
PRICE: R796,200
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 7,256km.
CURRENT ODOMETER: 18,149km.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 9.4l/100km.
PRAISE: We’ve grown awfully fond of the family-friendly giant.
GRIPES: That extra turbocharger makes it thirstier without being that much more powerful.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Getting ready to say goodbye to our Ford Everest
Image: Thomas Falkiner
