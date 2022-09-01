REVIEW | Why the new Subaru WRX remains a true driver’s car

It is also equipped with Subaru’s EyeSight 4.0 driver assist system which offers pre-collision braking, autonomous emergency steering, lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise and steering control, traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed limiter.
EyeSight proved effective with timely warnings when approaching cars turned in front of us, or when we weren’t maintaining a safe following distance, though it was a perhaps a tad oversensitive at times. EyeSight also has facial recognition to instantly recognise the driver, and changes the driving presets accordingly.
It’s a roomy sedan that comfortably swallows four adults and the 423l boot takes a sizeable stack of holiday luggage, though it houses a spacesaver spare wheel.
The most direct rival to the Subaru WRX is Audi's S3 quattro sedan, which is slightly smaller and costs marginally less. The Subaru is well priced against premium rivals such as the BMW 3-series, Mercedes C-class and Alfa Giulia, while it’s more expensive than the Hyundai i30N and VW Golf GTI which are similar in philosophy and performance even though they’re front-wheel drive hatchbacks.
The new WRX has grown into a more polished car that hasn’t lost its mojo as a driver’s machine, and remains a compelling choice. With its excellent roadholding and enough power to make it exciting, the car continues its tradition as a practical family sedan that appeals to driving enthusiasts.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 2,387cc
Power: 202kW
Torque: 350Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 250km/h
0-100km/h: 6.4 seconds (as tested)
Fuel Consumption: 8.5l/100km (claimed); 10.5l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 192g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Parking assist camera, electric windows, keyless entry, infotainment system, climate control, ABS brakes, stability control, eight airbags, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, heated seats front and rear, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, LED daytime running lights, adaptive LED headlights, high beam assist, navigation, adaptive suspension
Warranty: Five years/150,000km
Maintenance plan: Three years/75,000km
Price: R859,000
Lease*: R18,345 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
COMPETITION
VW Golf GTI, 180kW/370Nm — R696,700
Hyundai i30N, 206kW/392Nm — R749,900
Audi S3 sedan quattro, 213kW/400Nm — R852,000
Mercedes-Benz C200 AMG Line, 165kW/300Nm — R896,956
BMW 330i M Sport, 190kW/400Nm — R953,197
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Veloce, 206kW/400Nm — R1,061,900
Subaru WRX tS ES
WE LIKE:
Handling, ride quality, performance
WE DISLIKE:
Outgunned in performance by an Audi S3
VERDICT:
A sports sedan par excellence
MOTOR NEWS
star rating
****Design
****Performance
***Economy
*****Safety
****Value For Money
****Overall
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
REVIEW | Why the new Subaru WRX remains a true driver’s car
With its rallying heritage the Subaru Impreza WRX gained a strong enthusiasts’ following over the years, and it has continued the formula of spirited all-wheel drive performance in the latest, fifth-generation version.
The WRX (it’s since dropped the Impreza moniker) strikes a sporting pose with its time-honoured bonnet air scoop, flared wheel arches with black trim, 18-inch alloy wheels and rear diffuser with a quartet of tailpipes. Inside, the athletic décor is pepped up with carbon fibre, aluminium pedals and suede-leather sport seats.
The new WRX has arrived in SA in two versions both powered by a 2.4l petrol-turbo engine: a six-speed manual, and a CVT automatic — the subject of this test.
Power has been bumped up from 197kW to 202kW compared to the previous WRX, with torque unchanged at 350Nm.
We took the car to Gerotek for high-performance testing using a V-Box and it delivered a 0-100km/h sprint in a respectable 6.4 seconds, putting it into similar territory as the Golf 8 GTI in which we achieved 6.1 seconds, but some way off the Audi S3’s 5.3 seconds.
While it is not brutally powerful the WRX is satisfyingly swift, and a brisk overtake is just a quick pedal prod away. More sporting-orientated drivers will probably opt for the three-pedal version but this automatic Subaru delivers its power with smooth efficiency.
Hard-core petrolheads typically decry continuously variable transmissions but this is one of the best of the breed I’ve experienced. With its simulated shifts it feels like a regular automatic, with none of the slipping-clutch effect and droning typical of many CVTs. The only time it doesn’t “shift gears” is under maximum acceleration when you’re chasing a 0-100km/h time; for the rest you’d be hard pressed to tell it’s not a normal auto.
It is also a more frugal car than WRXs of old, with the test car averaging an impressive 10.5l/100km (if way off Subaru’s claimed 8.5l figure).
The roadholding is sublime. For improved handling the new WRX is built on the company's Subaru Global Platform that offers increased torsional rigidity. Grip levels have been improved by increasing the rigidity of the suspension mounting points while a longer suspension stroke improves ride quality.
The car is a far cry from the early days of WRXs with their early understeer. The car stays composed and pinned-down when chasing through corners, adopting a neutral balance. The harder you drive it the better it feels, and the steering loads up with a meaty feel when Sports Plus mode is selected.
Kudos to Subaru’s chassis gurus for creating such a compelling driver’s car without resorting to spine-jarringly hard suspension. In its softest suspension setting the car makes a comfortable daily driver.
The WRX has grown into a polished car with good refinement and noise suppression. Subaru’s also made good strides in the upmarket appeal of the interior, with soft-touch finishes that raise the upmarket appeal of the car. The suede-covered bucket seats radiate sporty class, along with being comfortable and supportive.
The car’s infotainment is controlled via a giant touchscreen and for the most part it’s a user-friendly affair, with quick-access physical buttons for oft-used features such as the radio volume and climate control temperature.
The WRX is available in two models — the manual 2.4T for R759,000 and the oddly-named 2.4T tS ES automatic which has more features and sells for R859,000. It’s the latter version on test here, and it brims with features. Apart from its automatic transmission and adaptive suspension, it boasts an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and heated front and rear seats.
It is also equipped with Subaru’s EyeSight 4.0 driver assist system which offers pre-collision braking, autonomous emergency steering, lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise and steering control, traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed limiter.
EyeSight proved effective with timely warnings when approaching cars turned in front of us, or when we weren’t maintaining a safe following distance, though it was a perhaps a tad oversensitive at times. EyeSight also has facial recognition to instantly recognise the driver, and changes the driving presets accordingly.
It’s a roomy sedan that comfortably swallows four adults and the 423l boot takes a sizeable stack of holiday luggage, though it houses a spacesaver spare wheel.
The most direct rival to the Subaru WRX is Audi's S3 quattro sedan, which is slightly smaller and costs marginally less. The Subaru is well priced against premium rivals such as the BMW 3-series, Mercedes C-class and Alfa Giulia, while it’s more expensive than the Hyundai i30N and VW Golf GTI which are similar in philosophy and performance even though they’re front-wheel drive hatchbacks.
The new WRX has grown into a more polished car that hasn’t lost its mojo as a driver’s machine, and remains a compelling choice. With its excellent roadholding and enough power to make it exciting, the car continues its tradition as a practical family sedan that appeals to driving enthusiasts.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 2,387cc
Power: 202kW
Torque: 350Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 250km/h
0-100km/h: 6.4 seconds (as tested)
Fuel Consumption: 8.5l/100km (claimed); 10.5l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 192g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Parking assist camera, electric windows, keyless entry, infotainment system, climate control, ABS brakes, stability control, eight airbags, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, heated seats front and rear, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, LED daytime running lights, adaptive LED headlights, high beam assist, navigation, adaptive suspension
Warranty: Five years/150,000km
Maintenance plan: Three years/75,000km
Price: R859,000
Lease*: R18,345 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
COMPETITION
VW Golf GTI, 180kW/370Nm — R696,700
Hyundai i30N, 206kW/392Nm — R749,900
Audi S3 sedan quattro, 213kW/400Nm — R852,000
Mercedes-Benz C200 AMG Line, 165kW/300Nm — R896,956
BMW 330i M Sport, 190kW/400Nm — R953,197
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Veloce, 206kW/400Nm — R1,061,900
Subaru WRX tS ES
WE LIKE:
Handling, ride quality, performance
WE DISLIKE:
Outgunned in performance by an Audi S3
VERDICT:
A sports sedan par excellence
MOTOR NEWS
star rating
****Design
****Performance
***Economy
*****Safety
****Value For Money
****Overall
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
REVIEW | Unleash your inner hooligan in the theatrical Hyundai Kona N
REVIEW | Hyundai i20 N-Line adds a shot of swagger to the range
REVIEW | 2022 BMW 220d Coupé brings the magic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos