Reviews

CLASSIC REVIEW | The 1981 Ferrari 308 GTSi is as classic and smooth as ever

14 September 2022 - 11:38 By Waldo Swiegers
The 308’s silhouette is instantly recognisable.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Ferrari. The brand is synonymous with sports cars the world over. From its early years as a race car-only builder, it has evoked passion and excitement in whoever gets to see or hear one of its cars drive. Its road cars came as a by-product to fund racing projects and founder Enzo Ferrari didn’t particularly like having to produce such vehicles, but had no choice.

Enter the 1981 Ferrari 308 GTSi I am sampling today — a car that adorned many a schoolboy’s wall from the mid-1970s to ’80s. Tom Selleck’s character in the hit TV series Magnum PI gave it extra exposure and the cool factor, with a dash of ’stache. It went on to become Ferrari’s most successful seller, until the F360 Modena took over that accolade in the 1990s.

Childhood dreams were made of this.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Even by today’s standards the 308 is a good-looking car. The Pininfarina-styled shape, penned by Leonardo Fioravanti, is a classic wedge with cues that hark back to the original “baby” Ferrari — the Dino 206 and 246 GT. Ferrari vowed that none of his vehicles would ever have anything but a V12 engine, so the Dino range (named in homage to Enzo’s late son) never left the factory with a Ferrari badge. But in 1975 the 308 was introduced with the prancing horse on its nose and a mid-mounted 3.0 V8 engine.

The 308 GTSi we are driving is a 1981 model and features Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection as opposed to the original carburettor set-up. They used fuel injection to adhere to stricter emission laws at the time, but it also saw power output drop from 188kW to 157kW compared with the carburettor model. Though it made the car a lot less temperamental and offered much smoother power delivery, the lack of power also made it a fair bit slower.

Driving position is typical of Italian cars from the era.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Driving this car is quite an interesting experience. As with most Italian offerings of the time, the driving position in the tan-leather interior is quite abstract. I’m not the shortest of men at 1.9m tall and sitting behind the wheel sees my head squashed up against the targa top of the GTS (the GTB was the coupe variant), with my feet offset to the right, the steering wheel in my lap.

The pedals are also very close together and my vellies are too wide to push just one pedal at a time, unless I angle my foot. The engine barks to life in a subdued manner behind your head at the turn of the key. It features a dog-leg, five-speed gearbox, with reverse gear where most cars find their first. The metal H-gate is a thing of beauty in looks and operation. The way the shifter gives a “clank” at every move is addictive.

This car's V8 engine was recently overhauled.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The 3.0 V8 is incredibly smooth throughout the rev range and isn’t nearly as loud as one would expect. Running it through the gears once the oil is warmed up is pleasurable. I took it out on a B-road that offered some sweeping curves.

The unassisted steering is quite vague — nowhere near as sharp as a modern car’s, but still inspires confidence. It isn’t fast at all, but there is urgency and driveability that eggs you to run up to the redline. The suspension is remarkably soft and with the high-profiled tyres, undulations in the road can barely be felt. It leans through corners, but grips.

Exquisite details and a tactile, dog-leg manual.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Parking the car and admiring it in the late afternoon light after a bit of a spirited drive is something special. I love the classic shape a full-on side profile view offers. One can see the beginnings of the infamous 288 GTO in the 308 and that’s a good thing. This example has only done 64,000km since new and had a complete engine rebuild earlier this year. So it’s about as close to 1981’s showroom as you’ll get.   

It’s also for sale for R1.35m at classic car dealer Wat Swaai Jy? in Pretoria, which kindly allowed us to test it for this article.

