LONG-TERM UPDATE 8 | Can our Audi RS e-tron GT go the distance on a cross-province road trip?
Image: Nafisa Akabor
Road tripping in an EV is not on top of mind for South Africans, but I jumped at the opportunity to take the Audi RS e-tron GT on a getaway outside Gauteng. This was before the latest spate of load-shedding and during my trip it intensified to stage 5 and 6 within 24 hours. The irony was not lost on me.
Before leaving, it involved researching routes with chargers that matched my range and proximity to a hotel. I tried booking.com’s filter for EV charging, but it was unreliable. I called the hostelry to confirm its on-site charger and nobody knew what I was talking about.
I subsequently used Audi’s recent charging station rollout and planned it around the 80kW DC charger at the Alzu Petroport on the N4, which made an ideal stop before Dullstroom.
On Friday September 16, the e-tron GT was fully charged, displaying 447km, but once we got into Comfort mode with the air conditioner switched on our actual departing range was 382km.
Soon we realised the panoramic sunroof offers no shade and heats up the car. The air conditioning had to be used, which affects the range. We were not too concerned though, as the stop in Alzu was 203km away and when we reached the charging station our range was a decent 190km.
It took us 192km to complete the 203km leg. Coasting on the highway helped. A quick charge using the 80kW DC charger in less than half an hour added 132km to our range, taking it to a healthy 322km.
We left Alzu confidently as the remaining leg was 90km. Fortunately, the downhill once we entered Walkersons Hotel in Dullstroom helped; we reached the reception area with 250km just before sunset.
Later that evening we considered activities for Saturday. The main attraction being the Blyde River Canyon. At 108km away — one way — it was out of the question. An EV road trip may be doable, but driving freely to attractions isn’t when there are no DC chargers in the direction you’re headed.
Image: Nafisa Akabor
We settled for exploring the town on foot while using the AC charger at the Highlander Hotel. We called ahead and went around midday to avoid a load-shedding slot.
Upon arrival, we discovered it was for hotel guests but were allowed to recharge while we had milkshakes. Admittedly, I ran a quick Google search and watched a YouTube video on how to open the frunk to access the e-tron charging cables.
During a conversation with visitors curious about the car, we discovered there was another charger on the main road. The PlugShare and Charge Pocket apps show different information; one showed an AC charger on Naledi Drive and the other at the Highlander Hotel, 1.2km away. We subsequently headed to the public charger.
Our activities for the remainder of the day were limited to the vicinity and property we stayed at; hardly eventful. We left with 315km of range from the AC charger, which took just over two hours. It was an 11km drive back to the hotel, including the downhill descent, and we retired for the evening with 320km of range.
We left Dullstroom on Sunday, September 18, earlier than planned due to stage 6 load-shedding and the uncertainty of the Alzu charger being available. A quick 15-minute charge provided an additional 100km of range which would confidently take us back to Sandton.
The e-tron’s built-in navigation system outdid Google Maps purely because it incorporates charging stations on your route. Once you set a destination you can search for AC or DC chargers along the way and add it as a stopover.
The Audi RS e-tron GT was an extremely fun, comfortable drive and attracted a lot of attention everywhere we went, along with a series of questions. I wouldn’t say it is the best EV to go on a road-trip. It is more suited to urban areas, but it pulled off our Sandton to Dullstroom getaway with ease. Sightseeing in sparsely populated areas gets tricky.
There is no room for being spontaneous in an EV. It comes with extra admin, planning and awareness. Having access to charging stations on one interface would also help.
EV road trips may not be on top of mind for South Africans, but load-shedding is, and if stage 5 and 6 become the norm it’s going to be a problem.
