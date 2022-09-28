Niggles? Well, Sowetan Motoring editor Brenwin Naidu and I both noticed an intermittent noise coming from the left A-pillar: some kind of annoying trim-related buzz that would usually manifest itself in city driving conditions or when simply pulling away from an intersection. Our test vehicle also managed to warp a pair of front brake discs, which resulted in a noticeable vibration (through the brake pedal and steering wheel) when hitting the anchors above 60km/h. Fortunately this was rectified at the 15,000km service where the rotors were replaced — no questions asked — under warranty at Paul Maher Ford.
LONG TERM UPDATE 6 | And it's adios to our trusty Ford Everest
Image: Waldo Swiegers
It’s hard to believe that the Ford Everest has been with us for more than six months. Maybe it’s got something to do with me rapidly approaching 40, but time seems to be slipping by faster than ever. Whatever it is, I’m sad to see this chunky Sea Grey off-roader go as it’s been one of the more memorable long term test cars to serve in the Sowetan Motoring fleet.
Of all the staffers I am probably the one who has spent the most time behind this Ford’s wheel. Partly because I don’t take as many test vehicles as I used to and partly because I no longer own a “daily driver” since I parted ways with my Fiat 500 Pop at the end of last year. As such, there were periods where this large seven-seater SUV would be in my possession for a good few weeks at a time, which gave me ample opportunity to see what it had to offer.
And almost immediately I decided to embark on a lengthy trek down to the Western Cape to work from the Cape Town office where the views are nicer and the coffee tastier (it’s right on the corner of Bree Street — need I say more?). Leaving Johannesburg in my rear-view mirror, I hit the arrow-straight expanse of the N1 and quickly discovered the Everest XLT is an esteemed gobbler of the long-distance mile with its comfortable cabin and excellent levels of noise suppression. Sure, it may share its underpinnings with the rugged Ranger bakkie, but the Ford engineers have done a commendable job at insulating the Everest’s interior from the usual transitory din associated with tyres and wind.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
This SUV is an immensely pleasant place in which to spend one's time. It’s also packed with kit, including a Ford Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment screen (compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), two front USB ports, 10 loudspeakers (sound quality is top notch in case you’re wondering), automatic climate control and cruise control. Do you need anything else? Not really, though I must say I missed having the heated seats that come standard in the Everest Sport.
There’s also space — tons of it. I might not have any children, but I do have hobbies and side hustles that devour luggage real estate. From heavy sound equipment and mountain bikes to Persian carpets and all manner of motorsport accoutrements, the Everest handled all load-lugging duties with aplomb. Folding the third row seating flat with the floor provided ample everyday stowage space, but if I ever needed more I could simply fold down the second row seats and instantly turn this Ford into a packhorse of van-rivalling proportion. This proved especially handy when I needed to pack in ten 40kg bags of plaster mix for a recent home renovation project; a chore the big Everest shrugged off without batting a headlamp.
Road manners proved equally impressive with decent handling (for an SUV) and a comfortable ride that did a dandy job at soaking up everything from pothole-scarred Joburg asphalt to corrugated Karoo jeep tracks. I didn’t get to explore its 4x4 capabilities, but I’m sure this Ford will be able to tackle most obstacles the average owner chooses to throw at it.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
