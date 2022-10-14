Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Hyundai i30N

14 October 2022 - 15:54 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the 2022 Hyundai i30N.

