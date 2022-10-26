Other feature highlights include a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, electric seat adjustment for driver, imitation suede upholstery, eight airbags and built-in navigation.
It is clear they tried to adapt the CVT to spirited driving. In manual mode, it does not intervene, allowing the engine to hit redline before the driver hits the plus paddle on the steering wheel to grab the next simulated gear.
Under the bonnet is a 2.4l turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 202kW and 350Nm. The murmuring idle tone of the boxer motor is addictive, becoming a rhythmic burble as your foot depresses the accelerator towards the floor.
A balanced handling character remains a forte of the WRX. It shrugs off high-speed sweeps, carrying its weight in an assured fashion, complemented by the benefit of all-wheel drive traction. The limit of grip is high and breaking adhesion in average driving conditions seems like an impossible prospect.
Pricing starts at R759,000 for the manual, which is probably the one to have if you are the type of driver who relishes involvement. The CVT costs R100,000 extra, though it offers more goodies such as the Eye Sight system with those driver-assistance functions mentioned earlier.
What we have here is practical performance for the family woman or man wanting something different to what the usual sporting set has to offer.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
REVIEW | New 2022 Subaru WRX is a practical performer
Image: Supplied
The original Subaru Impreza WRX was more ahead of its time than its creators might have imagined. It was a simple recipe: equip your average sedan with a powerful four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor, then add all-wheel drive. In 2022, this is a template that virtually all performance compacts employ. Think Volkswagen Golf R, Audi S3, BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A45.
Good to know that the pioneer from Japan lives on. Though its constitution today is a little different. You see, Subaru can no longer lay claim to participation in the World Rally Championship (WRC), and so you might forgive the modern expression of the WRX for being softer in overall execution.
For example, the latest one packs a continuously-variable transmission (CVT); usually best suited to a humdrum economy car. On the plus side, you can have a manual version. But while rivals offer dual-clutch technologies for their two-pedal derivatives, a CVT seems rather outmoded.
There is also the question of its overall visual impression. Subaru seems to have attempted to make all parties happy with the new WRX. It retains a sedan body format but with trappings echoing a crossover-type appearance. Cue the slightly raised body and rugged black plastic claddings. It looks somewhat odd but perhaps the more ardent fans of the breed will get behind it.
Its interior is decidedly luxurious in comparison to the simplistic earlier models. You get a comprehensive infotainment system, niceties such as heated seats and driver-assistance systems that are on the intrusive side.
The lane-keep system, for instance, prompted me to pull over and peruse the settings tab to deactivate it. The constant beeping during occasions where it sniffed solid lines became too much to bear.
Image: Supplied
Other feature highlights include a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, electric seat adjustment for driver, imitation suede upholstery, eight airbags and built-in navigation.
It is clear they tried to adapt the CVT to spirited driving. In manual mode, it does not intervene, allowing the engine to hit redline before the driver hits the plus paddle on the steering wheel to grab the next simulated gear.
Under the bonnet is a 2.4l turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 202kW and 350Nm. The murmuring idle tone of the boxer motor is addictive, becoming a rhythmic burble as your foot depresses the accelerator towards the floor.
A balanced handling character remains a forte of the WRX. It shrugs off high-speed sweeps, carrying its weight in an assured fashion, complemented by the benefit of all-wheel drive traction. The limit of grip is high and breaking adhesion in average driving conditions seems like an impossible prospect.
Pricing starts at R759,000 for the manual, which is probably the one to have if you are the type of driver who relishes involvement. The CVT costs R100,000 extra, though it offers more goodies such as the Eye Sight system with those driver-assistance functions mentioned earlier.
What we have here is practical performance for the family woman or man wanting something different to what the usual sporting set has to offer.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
REVIEW | Honda BR-V loses some lustre thanks to goofy gearbox
REVIEW | Jeep Grand Cherokee L is a sophisticated and capable family SUV
REVIEW | The Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX Auto is perfectly imperfect
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos