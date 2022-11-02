Reviews

REVIEW | Extended-wheelbase Tiguan Allspace brings extra versatility

02 November 2022 - 13:01
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
The Tiguan Allspace is 22cm longer than the standard car.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen is no stranger to the sport-utility vehicle game. The large Touareg, relation to the Porsche Cayenne, kicked off their ambitions in the space. But if you want to get technical, you could go even further, to models such as the military-focused Kübelwagen from yesteryear, in the early days of the company.  

In 2022 the genre accounts for a large chunk of volume and the range has expanded well beyond the flagship Touareg. At the compact end, the likes of the T-Cross, Taigo and T-Roc do battle, while the Tiguan sits in the middle of the hierarchy.  

The Tiguan plays in a crowded segment. Rivals include the Nissan Qashqai, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Subaru Forester, Opel Grandland X and Chinese newcomers, the Haval H6, Chery and Tiggo 8 Pro.

R-Line trim lends a sporty appearance.
Image: Supplied

It has a great deal going for it though, especially considering the equity of the Volkswagen badge and its reach in the country, with an expansive dealer network established over many decades.  

We spent time with the Tiguan in Allspace guise, which boasts more length than the regular model, plus a third row of seats. The Allspace is 22cm longer, which most will not notice at a cursory glance.  

Our test car was the range-topping R-Line model, which boasts 19-inch Valencia wheels and an assertive body kit with smoked rear lamps. Vienna leather is part of the deal, as is an eight-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, voice control, park distance control, three-zone climate control, LED headlamps and electrically-operated tailgate.  

Excellent interior quality.
Image: Supplied

Our tester sported options such as a panoramic roof, upgraded infotainment system with navigation, parking assistant, reversing camera and a Harman Kardon audio system.  

The range starts at R619,900 vs R580,300 for the regular Tiguan. Our R-Line tester carries a basic price of R756,100. But with the list of options featured in this case, the final tally reaches a little over R819,000.  

You can have the Allspace R-Line with either a 1.4 TSI or 2.0 TSI motor. We drove he former model, which is front-wheel drive while its more powerful sibling packs the 4MOTION system.  

There are many positives about the road manners of the Allspace. It offers a sturdy feel with exceptional insulation levels, commendable ride comfort and a sure-footed character when driven more spiritedly.  

Tailgate houses third seating row.
Image: Supplied

But on many occasions we wondered about the cohesion with which the 1.4 TSI engine went about its business. Noticeable lag on take-off made busy intersections an uneasy experience. Climbing up the stop-go hills of Northcliff the vehicle exhibited flat spots before the turbocharger kicked in, prompting the wheels to scrabble for a fraction before the rubber gained purchase. 

In highway settings, the Tiguan is more at home, as the smooth, six-speed, dual-clutch automatic ensures accessibility of the quoted 110kW and 250Nm. Still, it is not the most expedient of machines, with a claimed 0-100km/h of 9.2 seconds. With every seat occupied, a trailer and a roof-box, we imagine you would need to drive in anticipation of hills and careful, strategic overtaking opportunities.  

That and costly options aside, the Tiguan Allspace is a desirable, accomplished pick for families after a little more room.

