At 5,591mm, the Gladiator is a lengthy warrior, its width of 1,894mm is certainly noticeable in tight basement parking setups. Aesthetically, all those familiar Wrangler cues are there. The only differentiator, of course, is in the tail, where you will find a loading bay good for a payload of 693kg.
Now before we go any further, it should be noted that the Gladiator is not pitched at those with even an inkling of heavy-duty, hands-dirty application in mind. That rear bin is going to be used to cart around mountain bicycles and outdoorsy gear, rather than bags of cement or wooden logs.
Like the normal Wrangler, you can remove the doors and roof panels, for that authentic environmental experience. A fabric convertible top is also available as an option. Truth be told, my time with the Gladiator was spent fully roofed in urban settings. In a separate test weeks prior, we had already proven its off-road credentials, which are as impressive as the Wrangler's, thanks to selectable four-wheel drive and a low-range transfer case.
On the asphalt, however, it feels far more accomplished than its non-bakkie siblings. How is that possible, when it still runs the same solid axle setup, front and rear? The addition of Fox shock absorbers make all the difference here, providing superior damping and greater stability, with less of a tendency to wander.
That said, the inherent downsides of a high centre of gravity and slab-sided design are still very much apparent, particularly at freeway speeds. One is not inclined to push beyond 110km/h.
REVIEW | Why the Jeep Gladiator could be the coolest bakkie of 2022
Image: Supplied
You probably don't need reminding, but the South African market loves bakkies. You know the nation has a serious love affair when commercial nameplates outsell regular passenger vehicles on the monthly new vehicle sales charts.
Granted, the bulk of those numbers are accounted for by sparsely equipped, workhorse-focussed derivatives, with a smaller niche opting on the so-called leisure pick-up ambit. Think upper-tier contenders like the Toyota Hilux Legend, Ford Ranger Raptor, Volkswagen Amarok V6 and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
There is another, more left-field player to be mentioned in this company: the Jeep Gladiator.
Observers have been salivating over the prospect of this Wrangler bakkie for quite some time. And while the manufacturer isn't out to achieve the sales volumes of more conventional rivals, Jeep's Gladiator could very well lay claim to being the coolest bakkie of 2022.
Now, let's not conflate cool factor with virtues like practicality, value for money or any of those sensible metrics. Measured by the wistful stares and outright words of praise from everyone we encountered in the Gladiator, the desirability factor here is undeniable.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
No matter, because the Jeep is quite lovely as a low-speed cruiser. It empowers the driver in a way that not many vehicles can. There is no pothole too big. And since the Jeep's bumper meets most other vehicles at windscreen level, you are never perturbed by aggressive tailgating drivers or wayward minibus taxis.
Goes without saying, perhaps, but it is rather thirsty. They claim 12.4l/100km; which is more like 16l/100km in the real world. This is to be expected, given the old-school power source, a normally aspirated V6, displacing 3,604cc. The proven Pentastar engine delivers 209kW and 347Nm via an eight-speed automatic. A turbocharged-diesel would be far better here, especially if you plan on towing. But as with most carmakers, Jeep's parents Stellantis have toned down on their diesel efforts.
Features-wise, it is loaded to the brim. You get all the modern amenities expected in 2022, from a slick, touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, to leather upholstery with seat heating, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, reverse camera, even a detachable Bluetooth speaker to take with on picnics.
At R1,259,000, the Gladiator is priced towards the higher end. The company says it has had no issues finding homes for its 2022 allocation.
