Reviews

REVIEW | Is the new Proton X50 a disrupter or dead in the water?

10 November 2022 - 10:43
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

Proton recently returned to South Africa a different brand from the one that quit the country in 2012 due to poor sales. Previously known for quirky, budget-focused cars such as the Satria Neo and Savvy, the Malaysian marque is back...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Red or black first? How to properly jump-start a car Features
  2. These are SA’s best-selling budget cars Features
  3. REVIEW | Volvo XC60 Recharge Beast 2.0 merges mean looks with a miserly thirst Reviews
  4. New VW Golf GTI Jacara Edition checks into Mzansi New Models
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our Isuzu D-Max conquers Sani Pass Reviews

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe