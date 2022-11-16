REVIEW | The 2022 Audi RS3 sedan achieves perfection

In quiet early hours, the ascending roads towards Northcliff Tower give the impression of a hill climb in a rally stage. Especially during inclement weather, such as the downpours Johannesburg has seen in the past week.

And don't infer that as an admission of guilt to excessive speeds in residential settings. Oh no, 60km/h feels plenty quick when you're concentrating on the narrow lanes, changing surfaces and blind inclines. It's become an enlightening part of my road test schedule, offering a neat summary of engine tractability, suspension quality and manoeuvrability.

I've got stories to tell about the route. Such as a modest, front-wheel drive crossover consistently spinning its tyres in the wet, struggling to make the climb as it slid left and right. Or another when an Uber driver in an Almera had stopped right after a blind crest, necessitating full deployment of anchors and evasive steering.