Now, we have tested the next model, to be launched officially in mid-December, but even after that exposure, you would be hard-pressed to declare this vehicle as glaringly deficient in any measure.
Yes, it is crisper, has more contemporary styling, a superior infotainment offering and noticeable leaps in refinement overall. Though its predecessor could put newer contenders to shame in some of these areas.
Seasonal downpours have certainly shone a light on the benefits of driving a double-cab with selectable four-wheel drive. Potholes concealed by puddles are no problem in the Ranger. We have come to enjoy the rhythmic, low-speed grumble of its torque-rich, proven twin-turbocharged-diesel motor around town. Shifts from the 10-speed transmission are imperceptible, distinguished only by change in engine note.
The large-diameter, leatherette-wrapped wheel offers a chunky grip, while the list of standard amenities is satisfactory. That includes heated seats for those nippy evenings, climate control and the capabilities of the SYNC 3 interface.
Another feature not to be forgotten is the FordPass Connect modem and FordPass smartphone application. It allows the owner to keep tabs on fuel level, tyre pressures, vehicle location and maintenance information. You can also start the vehicle remotely.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | We're still wild about the outgoing Ford Ranger
It's hard to believe Ford's third-generation Ranger, internally designated as P375, went into production a decade ago.
Even now, as the model's replacement is due to be launched, the outgoing vehicle still impresses, attesting to how far ahead of the curve it was compared with certain rivals.
The model was among a few pickup offerings that pioneered the idea of a leisure-orientated double-cab that evinced car-like qualities, from comfort to road manners, equipment and safety.
Last month we welcomed a Moondust Silver 2.0 BiT 4x4 automatic Wildtrak derivative into our test fleet. We will spend time with the vehicle until it is replaced by the new Ranger in January.
The opportunity offers a chance to reacquaint with all the virtues of the outgoing offering, in addition to discussing what its successor will remedy. We noted in our introduction piece last month that for pre-owned buyers, this Ranger is likely to remain a desirable option for years to come.
Visually, the Wildtrak still attracts respectful looks and admiration, with its polished black-on-silver alloys, chunky side steps, rear hoop and blacked-out grille. Factory stickers include a South African flag on the tailgate, a patriotic nod to its place of production origin.
With little more than 2,500km on the odometer, our vehicle is one of the last units to come off the Silverton, Pretoria, line. Earlier this month the manufacturer celebrated the last third-generation Ranger to leave the plant: vehicle number 873,751. As many as 271,000 copies of the model were sold locally, the rest finding homes in more than 100 different export markets.
You cannot help but feel a sense of pride driving the Ranger, attesting to the quality standards boasted by our local automotive industry.
