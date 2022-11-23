The benefit of all-wheel drive made itself known driving during the recent rain experienced in Johannesburg. While the standard, front-wheel drive 2.0 TSI model would have scrabbled for purchase in many instances, the grip and surefootedness of the R was appreciated.
It pulls strong in a straight line, but where the Golf would encourage you to adopt a more involved driving style, the Tiguan encourages a more relaxed approach. As expected, of course. This character will most certainly suit the average family woman or man, not always looking to exploit all that power but content knowing it is there should situations require.
This is a family-orientated vehicle after all, despite its go-faster aesthetics and powerful engine. Drivers will notice the default driving mode on start-up is Sport. Most times I found myself toggling into Comfort, enjoying the assured cruising character. If you want to make more noise, an Akrapovič exhaust is optional, as is a Harmon Kardon sound system, 21-inch wheels and the semi-autonomous IQ Drive suite of features.
Inside, the model is set apart by sport seats in Nappa leather upholstery with embroidered R logos, as well as carbon grey inlays. A lap timer is also part of the deal. Standard equipment is not bad by German car standards. Keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, wireless smartphone connection and navigation are included.
The Tiguan R has the segment all to itself as none of the earlier-mentioned rivals offer flagships matching its level of output or under-skin enhancements. If you're a family type needing more space than what a Golf R could offer, this is a no-brainer.
REVIEW | VW Tiguan R offers high-speed thrills for the whole family
Image: Supplied
In the mainstream market, sport-utility vehicle and crossover formats have supplanted hatchbacks and sedans in popularity.
Volkswagen knows a thing or two about these genres, having released its first SUV nearly two decades ago, the Touareg.
Since then the range has expanded to include the T-Roc, Taigo, T-Cross and popular Tiguan.
Tiguan is a portmanteau of "tiger" and "iguana": fearsome creatures, but the actual product is less exotic and more practical in reality.
It is a nameplate well established in the market since release in 2007. Tiguan takes the fight to the likes of the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai.
Image: Supplied
In terms of range, all the bases are covered, from a regular 1.4 TSI to a long-wheelbase version with a third-seating row, as well as a performance-orientated model.
The Tiguan R caters to families who want something a little more exciting than the average SUV.
It was launched earlier this year alongside the Golf 8 R. Coming in at R999,900, Volkswagen hopes the model will sway buyers away from lower-rung versions of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.
A three-year/warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan is part of the package.
Its two-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol motor delivers 235kW and 400Nm. It takes slightly longer to hustle to 100km/h than the Golf 8 R, at 5.1 seconds versus 4.8 seconds, which is not a poor show by any means. An 18-inch brake system (behind 20-inch wheels), adaptive shock absorbers and all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring are part of the uprated chassis repertoire of the model.
Compared to the normal Tiguan, it sits 10mm lower to the ground.
Image: Supplied
The benefit of all-wheel drive made itself known driving during the recent rain experienced in Johannesburg. While the standard, front-wheel drive 2.0 TSI model would have scrabbled for purchase in many instances, the grip and surefootedness of the R was appreciated.
It pulls strong in a straight line, but where the Golf would encourage you to adopt a more involved driving style, the Tiguan encourages a more relaxed approach. As expected, of course. This character will most certainly suit the average family woman or man, not always looking to exploit all that power but content knowing it is there should situations require.
This is a family-orientated vehicle after all, despite its go-faster aesthetics and powerful engine. Drivers will notice the default driving mode on start-up is Sport. Most times I found myself toggling into Comfort, enjoying the assured cruising character. If you want to make more noise, an Akrapovič exhaust is optional, as is a Harmon Kardon sound system, 21-inch wheels and the semi-autonomous IQ Drive suite of features.
Inside, the model is set apart by sport seats in Nappa leather upholstery with embroidered R logos, as well as carbon grey inlays. A lap timer is also part of the deal. Standard equipment is not bad by German car standards. Keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, wireless smartphone connection and navigation are included.
The Tiguan R has the segment all to itself as none of the earlier-mentioned rivals offer flagships matching its level of output or under-skin enhancements. If you're a family type needing more space than what a Golf R could offer, this is a no-brainer.
REVIEW | The 2022 Audi RS3 sedan achieves perfection
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R
REVIEW | New 2022 Subaru WRX is a practical performer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos