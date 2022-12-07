In July an updated T-Roc was introduced, with styling enhancements and enriched specification. Pricing kicks off at R563,800, putting it between the Taigo and T-Cross. Our tester is the 1.4 TSI Style model, outfitted with optional extras such as a panoramic sunroof, reversing camera and 18-inch Grange Hill alloy wheels.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Introducing our festive test fleet
Our extended-term test fleet is a sharp reflection of what consumers want right now: crossovers, sport-utility vehicles and pickups.
To be fair, the latter has always been fashionable and will remain popular for as long as the automobile exists. In South Africa, we love a good double-cab.
Ford has always had a solid contender in the Ranger. The latest version, set to be launched before December ends, ups the ante in every measure.
Until we take delivery of our new unit in January 2023, we will continue to put the miles on our outgoing 2.0 BiT Wildtrak 4x4 automatic, in Moondust Silver.
Hyundai established a steady presence in the compact crossover market with its Venue, launched locally in 2019. More than 17,000 have been sold since.
In October, the model was refreshed to include an N-Line version for buyers with sporty aspirations. We will have this range-topper in our possession during December. It carries a R449,900 price tag, powered by a 1-litre, turbocharged-petrol engine producing 88.3kW and 172Nm.
Staying in the compact crossover realm, we have the Honda HR-V, kicking off at R469,000. It looks brilliant, with tidy proportions and handsome angles, as well as a quality interior with materials usually expected from loftier price points. One aspect noted by critics, however, is the performance of the normally aspirated 1.5-litre, which could do with a boost.
South African buyers have a strong affection for Volkswagen, nurtured over decades. The T-Roc nameplate might be relatively new, but it has managed to attract its fair share of followers.
In July an updated T-Roc was introduced, with styling enhancements and enriched specification. Pricing kicks off at R563,800, putting it between the Taigo and T-Cross. Our tester is the 1.4 TSI Style model, outfitted with optional extras such as a panoramic sunroof, reversing camera and 18-inch Grange Hill alloy wheels.
Kia is pulling no punches in the styling department, with a contemporary range that is expressive, assertive and head-turning for the right reasons. Of course, there is substance in addition to style, as the new Sportage proves. As one of its oldest nameplates, Sportage has evolved into a truly remarkable product, challenging segment benchmarks. We look forward to giving it an in-depth look during the coming month.
And now for something with a touch of electrification. In April Toyota launched the new RAV4 with an enhanced hybrid derivative. Last month it brought another hybrid version of the model over: this time, the plug-in variety. The RAV4 plug-in is not officially on sale and pricing has not been confirmed, but the manufacturer wants to use the model to gauge feedback from critics and potential customers. It promises a full-electric driving range of 80km.
Look out for detailed reports on our experiences with these models in the January editions of Sowetan Motoring and on TimesLIVE Motoring.
